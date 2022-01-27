UMak honor students spice up dean’s list recognition with humorous quotes

Some quotes from a series of dean’s listers in a state university that were uploaded online amused the public.

In a series of posts shared by the University of Makati‘s College of Education Student Council, students gave humorous and witty soundbites that gained some Filipinos’ attention.

The council featured honor students of the first semester for the academic year 2021-2022 on Facebook as a way to recognize them for their achievement.

“Hands up for our outstanding College of Education students! We are impressed to see that you did not give up and passed with flying colors despite this trying times and challenging semester,” it said on a post with a smiling emoji.

“Congratulations DLs (dean’s listers) on your well deserved success and also to all COE (College of Education) students for finishing another semester!” the council added with clapping and sparkling emojis.

“We are proud of you, Edukados! Keep up the good work and continue to strive for greater things!” it further said.

Electronic certificates will also be given to them.

Here are some of their not-so-usual quotes:

The phrase, often heard in animes, means “please stop,” in Japanese.

Another student didn’t mince words in her post.

Others used the opportunity to spread love—literally.

While some utilized the magic of photo filters.

There were also others who played it cool.

Quotes will not be quotes without a dash of self-awareness—at least, according to a student.

Of course, there’s also the need to acknowledge the new mode of learning brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Case in point:

Don’t be afraid to celebrate your achievements, gurl.

Others shared life advices disguised as quotes.

Yes, she DID that.

The post can no longer be found on the student council’s page but it was reposted by another Facebook page, where it has gained 15,000 pure laughing reactions so far.