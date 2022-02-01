‘Career muna’: Cheers and jeers as DOST uses ‘Drake’ meme in call for research proposals

The Department of Science and Technology used a popular meme to encourage young researchers to submit proposals for funding.

In a post last Thursday, DOST’s Philippine Council for Industry, Energy, and Emerging Technology Research and Development (DOST-PCIEERD) shared a meme that referenced images of Drake, an award-winning rapper, from the music video of his hit single “Hotline Bling” in 2015.

The meme implied prioritizing research funding support first before entering into relationships this year.

“Career muna tayo mga bes ngayong 2022!” the caption of the post read.

“DOST-PCIEERD has so much research opportunities to offer this year! Watch out for the lined-up Call for Proposals,” it added.

The post gained 1,300 reactions and 266 shares on the platform. Most of the reactions were also positive with over 740 laugh emojis, more than 270 likes and 260 heart emojis and 20 care emojis.

Some Filipinos gave a thumbs up for DOST’s attempt to be relatable to the public.

“DOST trying to be relatable by posting memes! Research first, Jowa later!” a Facebook user commented.

Some, however, said a researcher could still juggle love life and research.

“Pwede naman both (upside down emoji),” a Facebook user said in response to the meme.

“Anong pakialam ng isang research institute sa private life ng isang researcher…? Wanna redo, @dostpcieerd?” statistician Peter Cayton said.

“My goodness. DOST, of all people, trying to be relatable by posting memes (face palm emoji) kinda cringe-y, not gonna lie,” another user added.

Meanwhile, later that day, DOST posted a funding opportunity for its Capability Development Program this year.

The deadline for proposals is on Feb. 18, 2022, at 5 p.m.

The program covers the following:

Institution Development Program (IDP)

Regional Research Institution (RRI)

Good Governance through Data Science and Decision Supports Systems (GODDESS)

Last January 28, DOST also posted another call for research proposals for 2024.

It listed the priority areas future researchers can explore through their proposals.

“Who’s excited for the 2024 Call for Proposals? We hear you! Yes, we’re announcing as early as now to give you more time to prepare!” it said.

“Here are the identified priority areas under the industry, energy, and emerging technology sectors for the call! We hope you will #AnswerTheCall and submit your proposals. One of these areas might complement your research interests,” it added.