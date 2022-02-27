Attendance check: This ‘tiger’ is at the presidential debate venue

“For those asking, the tiger is here, too. Not the ‘Tiger of the North,’ former senator Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos, though.”

The Varsitarian, the student publication of the University of Santo Tomas, tweeted this remark ahead of the CNN Philippines presidential debates on Sunday, February 27.

CNN Philippines anchors Pia Hontiveros and Pinky Webb are moderating this much-anticipated forum being held at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion from 5 p.m. onwards.

Prior to the debate, the Varsitarian reported the arrival of each candidate at the venue.

After the candidates arrived, the publication tweeted that the tiger statue of UST is present at the venue while juxtaposing it with the “Tiger of the North,” Ferdinand Marcos Jr. the lone candidate who is absent at the debate.

Marcos’ camp previously declined the invitation to participate in the debate.

“For those asking, the tiger is here, too. Not the ‘Tiger of the North,’ former senator Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos, though. He’s absent. He’s in Pangasinan as of Saturday for campaign purposes. #Vote2022,” the tweet reads.

The Varsitarian’s tweet also attached a photo of the tiger statue beside the large letters of UST in front of UST’s Main Building.

For those asking, the tiger is here, too. Not the “Tiger of the North,” former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, though. He’s absent. He’s in Pangasinan as of Saturday for campaign purposes. #Vote2022 pic.twitter.com/fiPTzkQz8k — The Varsitarian (@varsitarianust) February 27, 2022

‘Tiger’

Tiger has been associated with UST since 1992.

Felicitas Francisco, one of UST’s longest-serving employees, proposed renaming the varsity’s name from “Glowing Goldies” to the “Growling Tigers” because of the university’s colors gold and white.

Tiger had since become the university’s mascot and athletic teams’ name representing UST at the University Athletic Association of the Philippines games.

On the other hand, Marcos, whose home province is in Ilocos Norte, has been dubbed “Tiger of the North.”

Throwing shade?

Meanwhile, several online users noticed the publication’s tweet and garnered various reactions.

Some online users perceived the post to throw shade at the absence of one of the presidential bets.

“UST being so, so shady,” one Twitter user said.

“ROAR TWEET,” another Twitter user wrote with a (fire emoji).

“Lmao she did not hold back,” another Twitter user said.

Others lauded UST and the Varsitarian for being bold to share such a post.

“Yes UST, high time to make a freaking stand,” one user said.

“Di pa nagstart UAAP pero nasa bardagulan era na ang Varsitarian,” another user commented.

The following presidential candidates are participating in the debate: