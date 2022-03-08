Supporters are Vice President Leni Robredo who joined the jampacked rally in Cavite last week are posting testimonies on social media to prove they did not receive bribes to attend.

Rep. Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla (Cavite 7th District) previously claimed that a candidate paid people P500 each to attend a campaign rally held in General Trias City, Cavite.

In a radio interview with DZRH last Saturday, Remulla also described the participants to be wearing “pink uniforms” and bringing different campaign paraphernalia to the event.

“Ang uniporme nila, syempre pink. Halatang halata. May mga jeep, may takip ‘yung karatula kasi hindi naman talaga taga-roon,” he claimed.

Volunteers of the Robredo-Pangilinan campaign were holding a large campaign event called “Cavite Grand People’s Rally” in General Trias City in the province last Friday.

Organizers of the campaign rally and some of the attendees immediately took to social media to counter Remulla’s claims.

They made the hashtag #BoyingSinungaling trend to the top of Twitter Philippines’ chart on Sunday, March 6.

The hashtag continued to dominate conversations on the micro-blogging platform until Tuesday morning.

The value of P500 is relative

Some social media users said that compared to the material possessions they own, the alleged P500 payoff would be too small for them to be swayed to participate in the rally.

To prove their point, they shared photos of themselves with their designer belongings.

Others who saw the posts reminded their fellow supporters of their “privilege” over other Filipinos who would find P500 a help.

“Boying Remulla’s statement was a trap. Hinay-hinay lang sa pagpakita ng privilege guys,” one user said.

“Yung sinabi ni #BoyingSinungaling, hindi nakakayurak sa pagkatao nung nga volunteers na may kaya. Mas nakakainsulto siya dun sa mga walang wala pero prinsipyo at dignidad ang pinaglaban,” another user tweeted.

Carwyn Candila, spokesperson of the League of Filipino Students, pointed out that P500 is already enough for some Filipino workers and families.

“Hindi po maliit ang ₱500. Five hundred is more than the minimum wage of most regions outside NCR. ₱500 can make a family live thru one whole day. Birahin po natin ang vote buying by exposing that principles cannot be bought, not because ₱500 is just loose change,” he said.

“Marami sa hanay ang willing na tanggihan ang ₱500 kahit napakahalaga sa kanila nito. Handa silang tanggihan ito dahil mas pipiliin nila ang prinsipyo,” he added.

‘Hindi kami bayad’

Other supporters posted photos and videos of themselves as evidence that they were not paid to attend the campaign event.

They also slammed the lawmaker for spreading misinformation to the public.

Parang hindi naman yata tamang baliwalain ang lahat ng pagod at perang inilabas ng Caviteño Volunteers. Hindi kami bayad sa Julugan, sa Tanza, at sa Cavite. Remullas, accept it, #CaviteIsPink. #BoyingSinungaling #JuluganForLeni pic.twitter.com/hYpUG805Xl — antonio #AGRIKayLeniKiko (@reedusmelplz_) March 6, 2022

Singer Bituin Escalante also joined in denying the bribery allegations and shared a video of her response to these accusations.

She did not name anyone in her video.

“Sa mga politiko na nagsasabing bayaran ang mga dumalo sa mga rally, hindi po ba napakababaw ng tingin niyo sa inyong constituents para bansagan silang mga bayaran?” Escalante said.

READ: Bituin Escalante cries foul over ‘bayaran’ claims vs Cavite campaign rally attendees

‘Very irresponsible’

In an interview with One News, Vice President Leni Robredo denied the allegations and slammed the solon’s statement.

“Unang una, hindi iyon totoo. Number 2, very irresponsible yung statement na yun kasi wala namang pagbabasehan. Pangatlo, insulto naman yun,” Robredo said.

“Alam ko, statement yun ng isang politician from Cavite. Insulto sa mga province-mates,” she added.

Robredo’s spokesperson Barry Gutierrez also earlier denied the bribery claims in a radio interview.

“Yung pagpunta doon sa mga venue, talagang ‘yung mga tao ay naglalakad, talagang sila ang nagkukusang magpunta diyan. Walang kahakot-hakot sa mga rally na ito,” Gutierrez said.