Attendees of a campaign event in Bulacan on Tuesday have lost their phones and wallets during the program proper.

Several videos from on-the-ground reporters showed individuals taking their turns to come up on stage to appeal to the crowd to return their lost items.

They made these calls after the campaign rally held in Sta. Maria in Bulacan ended.

In a report by DZRH News, a woman told a reporter that she lost her phone, wallet and the key to her house.

The reporter then asked another woman who was passing by about any belongings she lost.

The woman said that she lost her wallet and ID.

While talking, another woman was speaking on the microphone asking others for help for her lost coin purse.

By the end of the video, the reporter could be heard saying that he also lost his phone.

PANOORIN: Ilan sa mga dumalo sa grand rally ng Uniteam sa Sta. Maria, Bulacan, nawalan ng phone at wallet | RH05 @dzrh5#SamaSamaTayoPilipino pic.twitter.com/tQjuPW9AH5 — DZRH NEWS (@dzrhnews) March 8, 2022

Inquirer reporter Nestor A. Corrales also reported a video that showed a participant pleading on stage to the one who stole his cellphone to return it.

“Please lang po kung sino po yung kumuha ng cellphone ko, pakisoli nalang po. Babayaran ko,” he said.

A participant at the Marcos-Duterte rally in Sta. Maria, Bulacan lost his cellphone. He appeals to the crowd to return it. pic.twitter.com/doYlutDN9Q — Nestor A. Corrales (@NCorralesINQ) March 8, 2022

Some members of the media were victims of theft during the event.

“Two members of the media and one supporter lost their phones, while one supporter lost her wallet during Marcos’ rally in Sta Maria, Bulacan,” a reporter said.

Two members of the media and one supporter lost their phones, while one supporter lost her wallet during Marcos’ rally in Sta Maria, Bulacan. — Camille Elemia (@CamilleElemia) March 8, 2022

Elemia later added that wallets, phones and IDs were among the items stolen.

The UniTeam Alliance of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who’s running for presidency, and Sara Duterte-Carpio, his running mate, went around several towns in Bulacan on Tuesday, March 8 to campaign.

The towns they went to are in Meycauayan, Guiguinto and Sta. Maria.

Based on reports, their camp has yet to respond for comment on this matter.

Prior to this, there were also reports of theft at the campaign rally of President Leni Robredo and Senator Kiko Pangilinan last weekend in Cavite.

How social media reacted

The incidents of theft earned different reactions from social media users.

Some users showed sympathy to the victims of theft and hoped the items they lost would be returned to them soon.

“Regardless of their political stance, I feel very sorry for them. They’re just victims of thieves. Sana maliwanagan mga isip nila after nito,” one user said.

“As much as I abhor people whom tolerate asshole politicians, I can’t help pa’rin to sympathize with them. Mahirap manakawan,” another user tweeted.

Some who felt sorry for them also remarked the irony of their situation.

“I feel bad for them but…dang the irony talaga,” one user said.

The late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr., the presidential bet’s father, was touted by the Guinness World Records as someone who committed the “greatest robbery of a government.”

According to Guinness, the Philippine government identified the stolen amount to be $860.8 million.

So far, the Presidential Commission on Good Governance has yet to recover all of Marcos Sr.’s ill-gotten wealth.

Others made sarcastic remarks that reference common rebuttals of Marcos’s supporters online.

“Yung transpo niyo, pagkain at gift pack, meron po kayo nun lahat. Move on na lang tayo. Dapat ang isisigaw lang: UNITY!!! Respect my opinion,” one user said.