‘First-class’: Stylish makeover of Leyte classroom lauded online

A classroom at a school in Leyte turned some heads over its aesthetic design after it underwent a makeover.

Photos of the classroom were featured on the Facebook page of a training center for teachers called Philippine Continuing Professional Training Development Center, Inc. or PCPD.

The center said that a teacher named Farah Mae Mosquite was behind the classroom makeover. It likened the classroom to a first-class accommodation establishment.

“Isang classroom sa Isabel, Leyte tila first class accommodation ang kina labasan matapos itong i-make over ng teacher. Nilagyan niya pa ito ng study area para ma encourage ang mga estudyante na mag aral,” the post reads.

“Ang classroom na ito ay matatagpuan sa San Francisco National High School,” it added.

The post immediately gained traction on Facebook.

So far, it garnered 1,500 reactions, 218 comments and 1,000 shares.

Most of the reactions were also positive with 853 heart emojis, 474 shock emojis and 435 likes.

In an interview with GMA News, Mosquite shared that it took her a month to revamp the classroom for Grade 12 students.

Based on the photos, she created a reading corner with shelves for the alcohol, hand sanitizer and other tools for COVID-19 prevention.

She also installed a hot chocolate and coffee station.

Facebook users praised the teacher behind the makeover.

“Ang galing! Salute! (heart emoji) Teacher Farah Mae Mosquite! Carefree aesthetic boho is love! God bless you!” a Facebook user said.

“Parang coffee shop lang ang ambiance. Kudos sa adviser,” another online user commented with clap emojis.

Others, meanwhile, pointed out that the teacher shouldered all the expenses for it and was not provided assistance by the government.

“Sarili nyang pera ang ginastos niya dyan baka ipagmayabang ni DepEd sa budget nila nanggaling Just saying haha,” one Facebook user said.

Since last year, over 1,700 schools have already resumed limited face-to-face classes in the Philippines.

The Department of Education is implementing a gradual reopening of schools in areas with lower alert level statuses or areas with low COVID-19 cases.

