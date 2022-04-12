Rundown: Where to send donation for those affected by Tropical Depression ‘Agaton’

Several groups, non-government organizations and volunteers launched donation drives and relief operations online following the onslaught of Tropical Depression “Agaton” (international name: Megi) in the country.

Agaton, the first tropical cyclone in 2022, brought heavy rainfall to Eastern Samar, Leyte, Surigao del Norte and several other provinces over the weekend.

RELATED: ‘Walang kulay ang pagtulong’: Prexy bet supporters help stranded campaigners of rival candidates

According to PAGASA’s latest weather bulletin, Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over the following areas in Visayas and Mindanao:

Eastern Samar

Samar

Northern Samar

Biliran, Leyte

Southern Leyte

Camotes Island

Dinagat Islands

Several Filipinos turn to bayanihan to help the affected communities, particularly in Baybay City in Leyte and Capiz. They posted photos of trapped residents and flooded areas to help seek immediate rescue.

Others posted donation drives on Twitter and Facebook via hashtags #BayBayNeedsHelp and #CapizNeedsHelp.

Some of the graphics they shared came from the following youth groups and volunteers.

College of Education Supreme Student Council of the Visayas State University called for donations both in-kind and cash on Facebook on Monday.

“Rest assured that all proceeds will be directed to our fellow Viscans affected by the typhoon,” the organization said on its post.

VSU’s official student publication called Amaranth also launched its own donation drive called “Tinabangay Kita.”

All donations will be sent to affected municipalities in Leyte.

The Rotaract Club of Tacloban, a youth group sponsored by the Rotary Club of Tacloban, formed a collaboration with several other volunteer organizations in Visayas to launch a massive emergency relief operation called #AgatOne.

For transparency, they asked those who wish to donate to fill out a form first before coursing their donations.

Then, they also asked for proof of donation to be sent through their Facebook page.

A travel blog called “Discover Baybay City” also sought donations both in-kind and monetary from its 109,000 followers on Facebook.

Details of the relief items and donation channels are provided in their post.

“We’ll post all transactions here for transparency,” the post reads.

Volunteer groups called Robredo People’s Council-Leyte and Capiz for Leni joined in solidarity to help Agaton’s victims in Leyte and Capiz.

As their names suggest, the group supports the tandem of Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan in the elections this May.

They posted their initiatives to seek financial aid and relief goods from their followers on Facebook.

Based on reports, citing data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), more than 45,500 people are affected by Agaton in Visayas and Mindanao.

Meanwhile, the NDRRMC also estimated about P874,000 worth of damage to agriculture in BARMM (Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao).