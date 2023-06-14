Rundown: Where to donate funds, relief goods for Albay evacuees amid Mayon Volcano unrest

Calls for donations were launched on social media to help the evacuees in Albay amid the unrest of Mayon Volcano.

Mayon Volcano, which is considered the country’s most active volcano, has been spewing lava, rocks and sulfuric gas from its crater since last weekend.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) raised Alert Level 3 over it, prompting nearly 13,000 residents to evacuate within Mayon’s six-kilometer danger zone.

Authorities have also evacuated 10,000 farm animals. These include goats, cows and pigs that are grazing near this zone.

Alert Level 3 means that the volcano “is currently in a relatively high level of unrest as magma is at the crater and hazardous eruption is possible within weeks or even days.”

Updates from Phivolcs can be accessed on its website: Mayon Volcano (dost.gov.ph).

Following the news about Mayon’s unrest, several private entities launched donation drives for the affected residents.

Rural Rising PH

Rural Rising Philippines, a non-government organization that conducts “rescue buys” for farmers, announced that they are planning to donate some pumpkins from their Pumpkin Rescue Operations.

They are thus asking for at least a P100 donation for each pumpkin that will be donated to the evacuees.

The organization posted this call for donation on its social media channels.

“We are concerned about the evacuees, especially how they are eating. In connection with this we would like to channel some of pumpkins from the ongoing PUMPKIN RESCUE to them,” Rural Rising said.

“We are in talks now with the farmers and a group that will truck the produce to far-off Albay. We are not able to travel there, our hearts and our pumpkins will be with them, God willing. We hope so much, we pray for this effort to succeed,” it added.

Waves for Water Philippines

Waves for Water Philippines, a charity organization that provides access to clean water, asked for additional funds to fund the delivery of its water filters for the affected residents.

The QR codes and links to its donation channels were uploaded on its Instagram account.

“We have already sent filters for prepositioning to our local networks on the ground about to mobilize a response. To strengthen, swipe (right arrow emoji) to the last slide for our donation channels. Any amount will go a long way!” Waves for Water said.

Youth groups

Youth groups that are based in Albay, TAYO Albay and Albay Young Farmers Organization, Inc. appealed for donations of relief goods, hygiene kits, medicines, face masks and toiletries for the affected residents.

They posted posters of their initiatives on their respective Facebook accounts.

Donation from UAE

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) donated a staggering 55 tons worth of assorted food items for the evacuees in Albay on Monday, June 12.

This donation was received by Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos, UAE Ambassador Mohamed Obaid Salem Alqataam Alzaabi and other high-ranking government officials.