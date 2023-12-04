How to help Pinoys affected by strong Mindanao quakes, aftershocks

Donation drives were launched by different organizations and entities following the strong earthquakes that rocked Mindanao late last month and over the weekend.

Last Saturday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported that a powerful magnitude 7.4 earthquake jolted Surigao del Sur at 10:37 p.m.

Its epicenter was located east of Hinatuan town.

A tsunami warning was also issued in Surigao del Sur and Davao Oriental to alert coastal communities of the incoming waves. This has been subsequently lifted hours later.

Multiple aftershocks have since been recorded, including a magnitude 6.6 earthquake on Sunday evening.

Another strong magnitude 6.8 earthquake also struck off the coast of Cagwait in Surigao del Sur early Monday morning. Phivolcs said this was a “different event” and is not considered an aftershock of the Saturday tremblor.

Both the magnitude 7.4 and the magnitude 6.8 earthquakes recorded were triggered by the movement of the Philippine trench.

The recent tremblors occurred nearly two weeks after a magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck near General Santos City on November 17.

Following the consecutive quakes, different organizations launched donation drives to help families and communities in the southern Philippines who have lost their homes and businesses due to the strong seismic events.

Here are some of them:

ASEAN Youth Advocates Network

Angel Bagtang, the director for communications at the ASEAN Youth Advocates Network, urged Filipinos to support their donation drive for the earthquake victims.

The organization accepts monetary donations until December 12.

NCLC-MCA School System

The school system of the National Christian Life College-Maranatha Christian Academy is accepting old or used clothes that are still acceptable for donation to the quake victims until December 7.

JCI Philippines-Davao Region

The Junior Chamber International Philippines-Davao Region said it is accepting monetary or in-kind donations such as canned goods, clothes, water, rice, hygiene kits and first-aid kits.

Awana Philippines

Organization Awana (Approved Workmen Are Not Ashamed) Philippines said it is accepting monetary donations to the earthquake victims of Mindanao.

It also appealed to the public to offer prayers to those affected.

As of Monday, 5 a.m., the Phivolcs have logged 1,583 aftershocks so far following the magnitude 7.4 earthquake last Saturday.