How to donate to pets, families displaced by Sta. Cruz, Manila fire

An animal welfare organization sought donations to help families and their pets who were displaced by the fire in Sta. Cruz in Manila.

In a post on August 4, the Animal Kingdom Foundation stated that the affected residents are temporarily living in tents with some of their pets.

Other pets, however, are observed roaming free and scavenging for food.

“It is very saddening to see many families and their pets were displaced because they lost their homes to the fire. The residents live in tents, for now, some pets are sneaked in, others were in cages while some were free roaming and scavenging food,” the organization said.

AFK also uploaded photos of their situation in evacuation sites.

Some of the photos showed dogs and cats that were badly injured by the fire.

AFK said that its volunteers have already taken two injured cats to the veterinarian for treatment.

“We took 2 cats who are badly injured, one of them is in critical condition. They had burns on their skin, one of them lost all his fur, he’s full of lesions and can barely open his eyes. We already brought them to the vet and are being treated already,” it said.

AFK’s volunteers have also been checking and helping around the affected community since the wake of the fire on Wednesday.

However, they still needed more relief supplies to provide for these animals and the displaced families.

In a previous post, the animal shelter listed the following items that the pets needed:

Dog food and cat food

Crates/Cages/Leashes

For the displaced residents, meanwhile, AFK is appealing for the following relief items:

Food (canned goods, biscuits, rice, etc.)

Personal hygiene kits

Rechargeable fans

Those who wish to donate may drop their in-kind donations at this address: 204 Heart Tower, Valero St, Salcedo Village, Makati (c/o Janice +63 947 999 0134).

Monetary donations, meanwhile, can be coursed through the following donation channels:

Account Name: Animal Kingdom Foundation

BDO: 0069 1011 0365

BPI Acct.: 1681 0015 88

RCBC Current: 0046010931

Based on reports, a fire that reached the fifth alarm razed residential houses in Sta. Cruz, Manila on August 3.

According to the Manila Public Information Office, the incident occurred along Fugoso Street, an area behind the Manila Central Market and near the Fabella Hospital.

The first alarm was hoisted at 1 p.m., and then half an hour later, it was raised to fifth alarm.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., the Bureau of Fire Protection reported that the blaze was finally put out.