Now on mobile app: ‘Online Visita Iglesia’

The Visita Iglesia Online can now be accessed through a mobile app.

Keeping the COVID-19 in mind, the FaithWatch app makes it easier for its subscribers to access the website’s content.

For this Holy Week, the app is giving the season a bigger spotlight in its IOS and Android app such as “pray-along” audio of the Way of the Cross.

FaithWatch even allowed a Visita Iglesia “virtual tour” of 14 cathedrals nationwide and Holy Week video reflections.

The app was launched in 2021 to help users find livestreamed Masses at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since 2011, online Visita Iglesia has been traditionally visited during Holy Week. It offers users online retreats or recollections, among others. It was originally intended for overseas Filipino workers and those who are too sick to move about.

Meanwhile, the FaithWatch app, which can be downloaded both in android and IOS devices,

Its “Mass times” section displays churches near your location and some information and guides on how to go there.

The app also features daily Gospel readings, a list of novenas, and biblical reflections and catechetical materials in video and digital format.

Visita Iglesia Online and FaithWatch are projects of the CBCP Media Office in collaboration with Areopagus Communications, Inc. and Heart of Francis Foundation.

