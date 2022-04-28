‘Baon ko ang inyong suporta’: EJ Obiena grateful for support for 2022 SEAG bid

Pole vaulter EJ Obiena is all set to focus on the competition for the Southeast Asian Games this May 2022.

“I’m ready to give my full focus to training and competing once more!” he said in a post on Wednesday.

Obiena shared that the support of his family and supporters kept him “grounded” in his endeavor.

“The support from my family and my fellow Filipinos is what keeps me grounded and what reminds me that my abilities are greater than my fears,” the Olympian said.

“And I’m grateful and more confident knowing that I have an ally with my sponsor, #AllianzPNBLife, also behind me. Maraming salamat po at baon ko ang inyong suporta sa darating kong mga laban!” he added.

His fans cheered Obiena on following his post. They expressed their support in the comments section of the post.

“So happy to hear and see you in a better perspective. Stay blessed, EJ. We’re so proud of you,” one Facebook user said.

“Always proud of you dear EJ Obiena – Ernest Obiena. Stay healthy and blessed,” another Facebook user commented.

So far, Obiena’s Facebook post received 6,300 reactions, 299 comments and 108 shares.

Obiena will defend his record-breaking clearance of 5.45 meters he made during the SEA Games in 2019.

He was also chosen to carry the Philippine national flag in the traditional parade of nations during the competition’s opening ceremony.

The 26-year-old athlete previously shared on Facebook how honored he was to be the country’s flag-bearer.

“It is my pride and honor to be carrying our (Philippine emoji) flag in the opening ceremony of the upcoming SEA Games in Hanoi. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the sports governing bodies of the Philippines for giving me a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Obiena said.

The 31st SEA Games will take place in Hanoi, Vietnam from May 12 to 23.

Obiena is among the 654 Filipino athletes who will be fielded in the prestigious sports competition.