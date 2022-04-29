PSA: Glorietta, Greenbelt prohibit loud chanting, congregating, other similar activities

Two malls in Makati City prohibited merchandise distribution, flyering, congregating and loud chanting from their premises.

Ayala Malls’ Glorietta and Greenbelt issued the same advisory on their social media pages on Friday, April 29.

“To ensure that our shoppers’ activities remain relaxed and normal mall operations are unhampered, promotional activities of any nature, such as merchandise distribution, flyering, congregating, and loud chanting, are not allowed in the mall premises,” they said.

They added that should these activities be conducted, prior consent should be sought from each mall management.

“Thank you for your cooperation,” the statement ends.

Both malls did not mention any event or person that prompted them to issue these advisories to their shoppers.

This development, however, came after supporters of Vice Presidential Leni Robredo and Ferdinand Marcos Jr., presidential candidates for the May elections, gathered separately at The Power Plant Mall in Rockwell Drive on Thursday, April 28.

Based on photos and videos from witnesses, groups of individuals wearing pink and red convened at the mall at the same time.

Pink is the official campaign color of Robredo while red is being used by the Marcos camp.

In a video clip shared on Twitter, there was a moment when the two groups crossed paths with each other within the mall premises.

A battle of chants ensued.

Security guards could be seen trying to de-escalate the situation.

The management of Rockwell Center later assured its patrons that they will continue to keep the mall a safe space for them.

“While the company does not endorse a specific candidate, we encourage everyone to vote with great thought and responsibility. Just as we did earlier, our priority remains to be the comfort, security and safety of our customers, and we will continue to ensure this in our community,” they were quoted as saying in a report.