Wardrobe, personal care items, top picks of Pinoy shoppers during PH mid-year sale

One of the country’s largest eCommerce platforms bared the top-selling categories after it concluded its 6.6 Mid-year mega sale.

Lazada Philippines said the top categories during the recent sale are women’s clothing, men’s clothing, and personal care products.

During the sale, online users shared the items on their cart which fall on the mentioned categories.

sana mapili💙 pic.twitter.com/ScVODX6NOp — Ann Margarette De Leon (@annmaggie03) June 7, 2022

626 bale total nya pero if ever ako manalo ito ibili ko. Loyal customer na ko ng Garnier at Lazada. Haha #LazadaPH #LazadaPH66 pic.twitter.com/2VuAQ3TsAr — 3syllables (@jancris7) June 7, 2022

Meanwhile, Filipino shoppers also bought over 50,000 skincare face masks during the first hour of the sale and also sold over 40,000 dog food and treats.

LazMall, Lazada’s virtual mall where leading brands and products are carefully curated, saw a six times sale spike compared with the sales on a normal day.

There has been also a six-time increase in the daily vouchers redeemed by customers compared with a normal day.

Nearly 1,000 hours of content has been also streamed on ‘LazLive,’ Lazada’s live streaming platform for live selling. This is said to be equivalent to one’s favorite show running 24/7 for over a month.

The mid-year sale occurred from June 6-8.