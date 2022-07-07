‘Bakit sinira?’: Motorists, pedestrians puzzled by Pasay road construction

“Bakit sinira?”

Filipino pedestrians wondered aloud on social media why there was a road construction at a busy area in Pasay City even when it was deemed passable before.

A Facebook page named Pasay Underground posted a photo on July 3 that showed workers digging up the road along the corner of Taft Avenue and EDSA.

The page did not indicate the source of the photo or when it was taken.

In the comments section, however, Filipino pedestrians and motorists were mostly displeased with the road construction.

They questioned the need for the government to dismantle it when there’s nothing wrong with it before.

“Buong buo yang daanan na yan. Bakit sinira? P*t*. Pera nanaman yan. Maliwanag pa sa sikat ng araw,” one user said.

“Ganda ng trip niyo wala naman sira yan daanan bat sinira nyo,” another user commented.

Others expressed their ire in the form of snarky and witty remarks.

“Expired na siguro yung semento,” one Facebook user said.

“Baka masipat nyo ung yamashita dyan,” another Facebook user said, referring to the myth about the Yamashita Treasure.

“Lods may ginto po ba jan????” one online user quipped.

Some Filipinos supposed that this project will lasts for three years.

“Nangangamoy three years in the making,” one Facebook user said.

Other commenters were more critical on the purpose of such work.

“Simple lang yan, kelangan ilagay ang pondo sa bulsa kaya gumagawa ng pagkakaabalahan….Heheheh remember! Bago matapos ang term,” one Facebook user said.

“Nagbabawi sa mga nagastos nung nakaraang eleksyon,” another Facebook user commented.

This intersection in Pasay City is normally bustling with jeepneys, buses, and other vehicles because it connects two main, long thoroughfares—the Taft Avenue and the EDSA.

The road comprises two lanes for vehicles plying in opposite directions.

Below is a screenshot of the area on Google Maps without the road construction.

While there are no publicly available advisory regarding the construction work, some Filipinos took to the comment section to clarify that water concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc is behind the construction work. They said that pipes in the area are being fixed.

“Sabi Samahan ng mga Napurwesyo ng MAYNILAD yan kalsada kase may inaayos daw pipes si Maynilad Water Services, Inc. doon,” a Facebook user said.

“Maynilad yan waterworks,” another commented.

“Maynilad project naman [pala.] Need [talga] butasin ang kalsada, [kasi nasa] ilalim ang mga, pipeline,” a Facebook user also explained.