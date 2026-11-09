Gov’t urged to compensate businesses forced to close for ASEAN Summit

Calls are mounting for the government to compensate businesses in Pasay City that were forced to shut down for weeks as the city prepares to host the 49th ASEAN Summit.

The calls come as some employees of Diwata Pares Overload appeal to the city government for financial assistance after the eatery was ordered to temporarily close from October 29 to November 18, a period of nearly three weeks.

According to a report by GMA News’ Jonathan Andal, the city government said customers of the eatery would use the road for parking while dining, supposedly causing an obstruction along Diokno Boulevard.

“Gutom kami dito, wala kaming saing,” one of the female staff said in the interview. They earn P500 a day.

She added that other businesses in the area were also ordered to close.

“Kaya bawal magtinda kasi may puma-parking daw dito,” she said, adding that she hoped they would at least be allowed to sell water so they could continue earning despite the closure.

“Wala kaming makain. Oo. Wala man lang suporta,” she added.

A male staff member also said that, aside from being ordered to close, some businesses had their facades covered to keep the from being seen.

Diwata, their employer, gave them P2,000 for help cover their daily needs.

Meanwhile, the video report drew attention, with many also calling on the city government to provide assistance to affected workers so they could get by during the weeks-long closure without wages.

“GOBYERNONG WALANG PUSO! Paano nalulunok ng LGU PASAY ang magpa-temporary closed ng mga small businesses para sa ASEAN meeting???!!!” an online user said, referring to local government unit.

“Oct. 29 in-order na magsara ang Diwata Pares at iba pang katabi nito, kasi raw para sa paghahanda ng ASEAN meeting, ‘pag naka-open sila, may mga magpa-parking na sasakyan sa labas???? SANA ALL BALIW!! Hanggang Nov. 18 pa ang end ng ASEAN summit, so 20 days silang walang sahod at ‘di kakain??? NAKAKAGALIT!!!” the uX ser added.

“Nagco-cosplay na naman sila as a well-functioning gov’t. ‘Pag nagpasara ka temporarily because of state affairs, sina-subsidize mo dapat ‘yung daily kita nung mga businesses,” another X user commented.

“If ganyan ang gagawin ng gobyerno, they should compensate these stores. ‘Di pwede ang thank you lang,” a different Filipino wrote.

“WTH!!!!?? Gets naman siguro for safety and all, pero sana may plano sa mga maliliit na negosyante at manggagawa. Basta tigil lang, walang supporta at plano??? Ang lala,” another online user wrote.

As of November 9, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) had distributed family food packs and P10,000 in financial assistance to each vendor affected by the ASEAN Summit.

The agency said 30 vendors in Pasay City had received the assistance.

Meanwhile, the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) and the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), both in Pasay City, will serve as venues for the ASEAN Summit from November 16 to 18.

Other venues for summit-related activities include the Coconut Palace and Conrad Manila.

The World Trade Center will also serve as the International Media Center.

Malacañang has declared these dates as special non-working days in Metro Manila under Proclamation No. 1447 to “alleviate traffic” and ensure the “safety of participants” during the event.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said the “no work, no pay” policy will apply to workers on those dates, unless a more favorable company policy, practice, or collective bargaining agreement provides for payment on a special non-working day.

The ASEAN Summit brings together heads of state or government from member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to discuss and shape regional strategies on economic, political, security and socio-cultural issues.

The Philippines will host the 49th edition of the summit, marking the fifth time the country has hosted the event.

It last hosted the summit in 2017 under the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

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