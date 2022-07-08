A rundown of Marcos’ public events before testing positive for COVID-19

Some Filipinos expressed concern over the people President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had interacted with before he tested positive for COVID-19.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles announced on Friday, July 8, that Marcos tested positive for the virus in an antigen test conducted earlier today.

Angeles said that he “has a slight fever, but he is otherwise okay.”

His eldest son Rep. Sandro Marcos (Ilocos Norte, First District), meanwhile, tested negative.

Angeles also said that the rest of the Marcos family, including their matriarch Imelda Marcos, were not in close contact with Marcos Jr. because they were out of town.

The press secretary said she and the following Cabinet officials who have been in close contact with Marcos Jr. have tested negative for COVID-19 in antigen tests:

Executive Assistant Victor Rodriguez

Presidential Management Staff chief Zenaida Angping

“The others he has been in close contact with, including those who have taken their oaths are being informed by the PMS to observe their symptoms as per the protocol,” Angeles said in a press conference.

Because of the need to isolate, Angeles said that Marcos Jr. will not be attending the 246th anniversary of the US Independence at the US Embassy.

The newly elected chief executive, however, will push through with meeting the League of Governors and Mayors in a virtual manner.

“The meeting was originally planned to have a dinner, but that has been removed to prevent officials from removing their masks,” she said.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that Marcos Jr. will be isolated for seven days starting on the date he tested positive for COVID-19.

Following this development, some Filipinos were worried about the number of people the chief executive came in close contact with in the past few days.

“So many events led to this. Imagine having parties and mass gatherings from June 30th until July 3th. Most people in those events aren’t even wearing masks anymore. Sinong may kasalanan? Diba personal responsibility ang peg naten diyan?” physician Harold Henrison Chiu tweeted.

“Oh dear goodness. Nine days in government,” statistician Peter Cayton said.

Rundown of recent activities

Health organizations place the incubation period of COVID-19 on average between five and 14 days for mild to moderate cases.

The counting starts upon the onset of symptoms.

The following is some of the notable activities that Marcos Jr. attended including his inauguration:

Inauguration ceremony and dinner on June 30

Meeting with foreign officials on July 1 to congratulate his inauguration as president of the Philippines

Imelda Marcos’ 93rd birthday celebration at the Palace on July 2

Meeting with officials from Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, India, Korea, Laos, at United Kingdom on July 5

First Cabinet meeting on July 6

On the same day, Marcos also met with Chinese Minister Wang Yi

Meeting with the Department of Energy officials on July 7

Meeting with members of the newly formed Private Sector Advisory Council on the same day

These events are documented on Marcos Jr’s social media accounts and reported by mainstream media.