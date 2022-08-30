Mobile unit offers showers, haircuts for homeless

Free shower, haircut, and food.

That’s the slogan printed on a mobile unit designed to provide basic services to people who are homeless in Metro Manila.

An initiative of the Kiwanis International and Catholic charity groups Community of Sant’Egidio and Josefheim Foundation, the “Project Makeover” is set to begin its mission next month.

Fr. Dari Dioquino, Josefheim Foundation coordinator, said they initially plan to roll out the services for homeless people along Marcos Highway in Marikina before September 8.

He said that volunteer physicians and nurses would accompany the mobile unit to also assess the health of the homeless.

Aside from Marikina, according to him, they are eyeing to bring the project to other cities in Metro Manila.

If the homeless are willing, the charity groups will also offer to bring them to Pililia, Rizal “to rehabilitate them and give them livelihood”.

The homeless would be given shelter and would be taught vegetable farming and other forms of livelihood, the priest added.

“The goal is not only to offer them a free haircut, shower, and food but importantly to rehabilitate them and provide them livelihood,” Dioquino said.