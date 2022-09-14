King Charles to be joined by sons and other royals for solemn procession

LONDON – King Charles will be joined by his two sons, Princes William and Harry, and other senior royals for a solemn procession as the late Queen Elizabeth is taken from Buckingham Palace on Wednesday to lie in state at

parliament.

After the queen Elizabeth, the queen who moved with a

changing world’s death last week at her summer home of Balmoral Castle in Scotland, her coffin was taken to Edinburgh for a series of poignant ceremonies. It was then flown to London late on Tuesday.

It was brought to Buckingham Palace where Charles

and all the senior members of the Windsor royal family have

gathered – the first time they have all been together since

their matriarch died.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to accompany her on

her final journeys,” said Elizabeth’s daughter Anne, 72, who

flew down from Scotland alongside the coffin. “Witnessing the

love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been

both humbling and uplifting.”

The queen’s death, at the age of 96, has plunged the nation

into mourning for a monarch who had reigned for 70 years. Tens of thousands lined the streets of London in driving rain to watch as the oak coffin, covered by the Royal Standard flag, was taken by the state hearse from an air force base to the palace.

Inside the palace to receive it were her children,

grandchildren and their spouses, along with the children of

Elizabeth’s late sister Margaret. The coffin was taken overnight

to the Bow Room where a rota of chaplains will keep watch over

it.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Imperial State Crown will be

placed on top, along with a wreath of flowers. Prayers will be

said with Charles and other royals present.

At 2.22 p.m. (1322 GMT), the coffin will be placed on a gun

carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery to be taken

through central London to Westminster Hall, a medieval building

with origins dating back to 1097 that is the oldest building on

the parliamentary estate.

Charles will walk in silence behind the carriage with all of

the other senior royals, including his siblings Anne, Andrew,

and Edward.

Also in the procession will be his two sons William, 40, now

the Prince of Wales, and Harry, 37, the Duke of Sussex, whose

once close relationship has deteriorated in recent years to such

an extent that they were said to barely be on speaking terms.

However, they appeared together alongside their wives when

they met well-wishers outside Windsor Castle on Saturday, in a

show of unity which hinted at a possible rapprochement.

Kate, William’s wife and now the Princess of Wales, and

Harry’s wife, Meghan, will travel by car, as will Charles’ wife

Camilla, now the Queen Consort.

With much of central London closed to traffic, large crowds

are expected to line the route to watch Wednesday’s procession,

which will be accompanied by guns firing every minute at Hyde

Park, while parliament’s Big Ben bell will toll.

When the cortege reaches Westminster Hall at the Palace of

Westminster, the coffin will be carried inside by soldiers from

the Grenadier Guards and placed on a catafalque. There will be a

short service conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the

spiritual head of the Anglican Church.

Four days of lying in state will then begin until the

funeral on Sept. 19.

A senior palace official described Wednesday’s event as

relatively small and personal. The full-scale, ceremonial

procession on the Sept. 19, the day of her funeral, is likely to

be one of the biggest the country has ever witnessed.

Lying-in-state

With as many as 750,000 mourners expected to file past the

coffin during its period of lying-in-state, people have already

begun queuing to pay their final respects, with the government

warning they faced a long and arduous wait.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime event to honor a once-in-a-lifetime woman,” said Andrew Israels-Swenson from Minnesota, who said his 82-year-old British mother asked him to attend to “represent the family.”

The Scottish government said about 33,000 people had filed

past the coffin during the 24 hours it was at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, but the memorial in London is a much larger occasion.

The hundreds of thousands predicted to join the line will be

asked to queue for up to 7.5 kilometres (4.7 miles) along the

southern bank of the River Thames, winding past landmarks like

the giant London Eye ferris wheel and a reconstruction of

Shakespeare’s Globe theatre.

“You will need to stand for many hours, possibly overnight,

with very little opportunity to sit down as the queue will be

continuously moving,” the government said.

Although the large crowds at the ceremonies so far have been

mostly respectful or sorrowful, a handful of anti-monarchy

protesters have openly voiced dissent, leading to a couple of

incidents where arrests were made and sparking concern by civil

rights groups at the police response.

“We know there are some people who want to protest on a

range of issues even at this time of national mourning,” said

London Police’s Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy.

“People have a right to freedom of expression and we must

balance the rights of protesters with those of others who wish

to grieve and reflect.” –Reporting by Michael Holden; Additional reporting by Kate Holton and Alistair Smout; Editing by Rosalba O’Brien