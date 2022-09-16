What ‘WYAT’ means: SB19 gives lowdown on symbolism, imagery in hit track

Pinoy pop group SB19‘s latest hit track “WYAT (Where You At)” is all about reconnection to one’s “heart and soul”.

The members made this explanation during their media conference on September 13 ahead of their upcoming tour “WYATTour”.

The host initiated the question about the cassette tape in the music video.

Justin explained that the idea came from the music itself—an instrument of music from the past.

“We thought of an item from the past. So we thought of a cassette tape because it is also an instrument for music ‘di ba? We use it for music. It is also known for ‘the rewind’. Iniikot pa po siya para rewind,” he said.

But cassette tapes are a thing of the past not even the 24-year-old performer is familiar with.

“We made a lot of research for it,” Justin said with a laugh.

Hand sign, other motifs

Stell, meanwhile, explained the rock hand sign gesture in “WYAT”’s choreography.

He shared that he was initially thinking of a dance step that fans could easily remember.

The young performer also thought that it should be related to the lyrics of the song.

The plug, a device that connects an appliance to a power supply, then came to his mind.

“Sa lyrics po namin meron dung nakalagay na ‘heart and soul’. So naisip ko po, it’s all about reconnection. So inisip ko agad, pano ba ico-connect? So naisip ko agad yung plug. Alam po natin na pag sinaksak po natin, magcoconnect po siya. So naisip ko why not gumawa ako ng image about the plug or something connecting,” Stell narrated.

The singer also acknowledged that this hand sign can have different interpretations for viewers.

“Marami po siyang meaning,” Stell said.

Josh said they also made sure to add elements that all generations could relate to.

“We’ve also incorporated elements from the past that we think [are] relatable to the present generation as well and to the present generations to come actually. Not just in the song but in the music video as well,” he said.

Pablo stated that “WYAT” is about the “reconnection” of people during the still ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Unti-unti, nagkakaroon ulit ng reconnection yung mga tao. It’s nice again to see those smiles, mga smiles ng katabi mo, yung halakhakan,” he said.

For the group’s leader, technology is not able to replace physical interaction.

“Walang makakatalo sa akbayan, sa tawanan ng magkakasamang tropa,” he said.

As a band, SB19 aims to put much thought into the music that they release to their fans, according to Ken.

“As much as possible, gusto naming meaningful lahat ng ginagawa namin. Kasi sila (their fans) naman…may utang na loob kami sa kanila. Sa mga ganitong bagay lang we want to give back to them,” he said.

SB19 released the music video for “WYAT” on September 2.

It has garnered more than 1.7 million views so far.

In less than a week, the disco-pop track reached No. 1 on iTunes Chart in several countries and territories

These include the Philippines, Singapore, Hong Kong, Qatar and UAE.

First tour in 2 years

The P-pop juggernaut released the dates for their first tour after two years starting this month.

The “WYAT” Tour is set to launch at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on September 17.