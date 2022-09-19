100-foot-tall Padre Pio statue to rise in Cebu

A huge statue of St. Padre Pio will soon stand on top of a hill overlooking the city of Cebu, as part of a sanctuary dedicated to the popular saint.

The Santuario di Padre Pio project in Pulangbato village will start with the construction of a 100-foot-tall statue of the Italian saint.

The ground breaking of the project was held on Sept. 17, in the presence of Archbishop Jose Palma and members of the Contemplative Community of Padre Pio de Cebu.

At the heart of the statue will be an oratory, according to the project proponent, St. Padre Pio Home for the Relief of the Suffering-Philippines Foundation.

The envisioned pilgrimage site will house some first class relics of Padre Pio, a replica of his incorrupt body, and a chapel with an altar that will replicate that of the Church of Santa Maria delle Grazie in Italy’s San Giovanni Rotondo, where the saint lived from 1916 until his death in 1968.

Santuario di Padre Pio will also feature, among others, an adoration chapel, a confessional hall, lounges and social spaces for healing ministry and recollection.