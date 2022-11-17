Cebu’s Fiesta Señor activities to return next year

The traditional events related to the feast of the Child Jesus in Cebu City will make a comeback next year after largely being put on hold for the past two years because of the pandemic.

The Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu announced Tuesday they have decided “to resume all religious activities of Fiesta Señor”.

This, it said, includes the “Penitential Walk with Jesus” on Jan. 5; Novena Masses from Jan. 5 to 14; and “Penitential Walk with Mary” on Jan. 13.

There shall also be the “Traslaciones” to the cities of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu; fluvial procession; and the procession of the image of Sto. Niño de Cebu on Jan. 14.

Local church authorities urged the devotees and pilgrims to continue adhering to the existing health protocols against Covid-19.

“We appeal to all devotees, pilgrims, and guests to adhere to all protocols, which are being implemented for a safe, orderly, and solemn conduct of our religious celebration. Let us be mindful,” the basilica official said.

In Manila, some activities related to the Feast of the Black Nazarene in January 2023 remain suspended for the third consecutive time.

Fr. Early Allyson Valdez of Quiapo Church earlier said there will still be no “Traslacion” next year but other activities such as the Mass at the Quirino Grandstand would push through.

He added that instead of the traditional “Pahalik,” devotees will be allowed to approach and touch the image of the Black Nazarene.