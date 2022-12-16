Viral: Employee presents delivery status of package during Christmas party exchange gift

Several Filipinos have been online shopping for gifts for convenience.

But what if the item you ordered did not arrive on time?

This is what Danielle Gutierrez has to face during their company Christmas party.

Gutierrez told Interaksyon that she ordered a set of 48 colored pens for an exchange gift on December 5, just four days before their company’s Christmas party.

“I ordered a little late kasi it was only days ago when the wish lists were distributed sa amin na mga team members,” she explained.

The Bacolod City-based virtual assistant added that the item on her colleague’s wish list is only available on the online shopping platform so she does not have a choice but to wait.

Because of this, during their Christmas party, she decided to just show a screenshot of the status of the package that says that the “parcel has departed from sorting facility.”

“Sorry ito lang yung e present ko sa iyo kasi yung gift mo na sa Shopee pa,” Gutierrez told her colleague during the party.

Gutierrez said that her colleagues burst into laughter when she showed the delivery tracker for the parcel.

Three days after their Christmas party, Gutierrez said that the item arrived.

Gutierrez’s post gained traction on Facebook with many Filipino online users saying they can relate to her situation.

“Ito talaga reasons nun anteh,” a Facebook user quipped, tagging another Facebook user and explaining why his gift is late.

“Pwedeng ganito nalang? HAHAHAHA,” another joked.

As of writing, Gutierrez’s post has gained over 19,000 laugh reactions, 3,000 comments, and 19,000 shares.