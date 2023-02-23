Artwork as cellphone stand? How National Museum reacted

The National Museum of the Philippines (NMT) reminded visitors to treat with respect all artworks and specimens on display.

The NMT issued this reminder on Thursday, February 23 following the controversy involving two young visitors who used a marble artwork as a cellphone stand.

READ: Artist calls out National Museum visitors for using sculpture as cellphone stand

The incident made headlines and initiated talks on social media about art appreciation among TikTok content creators.

“The National Museum of the Philippines prides itself as one of the leading educational, scientific, and cultural institutions that [seek] to acquire, document, preserve, exhibit, and foster public appreciation of a diverse collection of works of art, natural specimens, and cultural and historical artifacts representative of the unique cultural heritage of the Filipino people,” the NMT said.

“With that said, the NMP would like to urge all visitors and museum-goers to adhere to our Visitor Guidelines, and treat works of art and specimens on display with utmost care and respect, especially during National Arts Month,” it added.

National Arts Month is celebrated every February.

The institution further enjoined museum-goers to serve as “stewards” in preserving its massive collection during their visits.

“The NMP would also like to encourage all guests to serve as stewards of our collections and do their part in the protection, preservation, and dissemination of the Legacy of Filipino people,” the NMT said.

It also accompanied its post with an infographic of its general guidelines.

The museum’s full list of rules and guidelines for guests as of November 2022 can be accessed here NMP-VISITOR-GUIDELINES-AS-OF-11.2.2022.pdf (nationalmuseum.gov.ph).

In the infographic attached, the museum clearly stated the decorum that visitors should adhere to.

“Please keep your voices low while inside the galleries. Do not touch the paintings, sculptures and other objects on display. Avoid leaning on glass and showcases and pedestals,” the NMT said.

The NMT also stated that the use of camera flash and the recording of videos are prohibited.

The two young museum-goers in the now-viral footage were recording themselves in front of a cellphone inside Gallery XVII at the National Museum of Fine Arts.

The NMT complex in Manila comprises four institutions. The other three are the National Museum of Anthropology, the National Museum of Natural History and the National Planetarium.

The artwork that the two visitors used to support the cell phone is a marble sculpture by Imelda “Impy” Pilapil. The exhibit featured in the gallery is her “CIRCA” collection from 1994 to 2017.

A fellow artist Rodney De Guzman captured visitors using the artwork as a phone stand. He uploaded this video on his Facebook account.

“FYI that is a marble artwork. Nakalagay na do not touch, PINATUNGAN NAMAN!” De Guzman said in his post. His post has so far garnered one million views as of writing.