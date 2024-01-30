Pope Pius XII Catholic Center in Manila declared ‘important cultural property’

The Pope Pius XII Catholic Center in Manila was formally declared as an important cultural property (ICP) by the National Museum of the Philippines on Saturday.

The declaration was highlighted with the unveiling of the ICP marker led by Cardinal Jose Advincula of Manila, papal nuncio Archbishop Charles Brown, NMP director general Jeremy Barns, among others.

The ceremony was also witnessed by over 80 bishops currently gathered for their 127th plenary assembly.

“Pope Pius XII Catholic Center is now an important cultural property of our country. Let us help one another in preserving and sustaining it,” Advincula said.

Located along U.N. Avenue, the center was inaugurated by Cardinal Rufino Santos nearly 60 years ago on Aug. 26, 1964.

Over the years, the facility has served many and has become a “silent witness’” to the historic meetings of the country’s bishops during their plenary assemblies.

“As Pope Pius XII Catholic Center celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, we would like to pursue its original vision and even intensify its core purpose as an evangelization center,” Advincula said.

He added that the archdiocese intends to fully utilize its facilities and programs in the service of a synodal Church on a mission and for the promotion of the new evangelization.

“We would like to invite everyone to join us in our dream to make Pius XII Catholic Center a home and a hub for synodality and solidarity, for walking together and growing in faith together,’ he said.

An ICP is defined as an establishment that holds “exceptional cultural, artistic, and historical significance to the Philippines.”

According to law, an important cultural property may receive government funding for its protection, conservation, and restoration.