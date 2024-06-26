Caysasay Shrine reopens to public after restoration works

After being closed for over two years, the 17th century Archdiocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Caysasay in Taal, Batangas has reopened to the public for church services.

The National Museum of the Philippines (NMP) formally handed over the shrine to the Archdiocese of Lipa on June 20, following restoration and rehabilitation work.

During the ceremony, markers declaring the shrine a “National Cultural Treasure” and “National Historic Landmark” were unveiled.

In 2021, the shrine and its complex were entrusted to the care of the NMP after being damaged by the 2020 Taal Volcano eruption.

Archbishop Gilbert Garcera of Lipa said the restoration project is a “dream come true” for the people of Batangas.

“You will see before us the dream that I detailed in my homily back in 2021; a reconstructed Shrine and a renewed devotion to Our Lady of Caysasay,” Garcera said.

NMP Director-General Jeremy Barns said that the restoration project shows the agency’s hard work and dedication to preserving the heritage structure.

“We are privileged and very happy to show our public service at the National Museum in this way by presenting to you this completely restored Shrine church that will stand as a cultural treasure and historical landmark for more generations to come,” Barns said.

The gathering also coincided with the 52nd anniversary celebration of the elevation of the then-Diocese of Lipa into an archdiocese.

After the turnover ceremony, a Mass took place with the solemn dedication of the church and altar.

In his homily, papal nuncio Archbishop Charles Brown praised the restoration efforts.

“When we opened the doors, and I saw the works inside for the first time, my breath was quite literally taken away by the beauty of this historical restoration, bringing the church back to its original splendor, simplicity, integrity, and nobility,” Brown said.