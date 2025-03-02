Nuncio calls for continued prayers for Pope Francis after medical setback

Papal nuncio Archbishop Charles Brown on Saturday urged continued prayers for Pope Francis after the pontiff suffered a ‘setback’ in his two-week battle with double pneumonia.

“Please continue to pray for him. He needs our prayers; he relies on our prayers indeed,” Brown said.

“Yesterday, he suffered a bit of a setback in his medical condition. So please do not cease to pray for our Holy Father Pope Francis at this time,” he said.

The papal nuncio made the call during the installation of Bishop Rufino Sescon Jr. as the new bishop of the Diocese of Balanga at the Cathedral-Shrine and Parish of St. Joseph.

Before the end of the Mass, Sescon also requested a moment of silence and prayer for the healing of the 88-year-old pope.

Pope Francis began non-invasive ventilation on Friday after a respiratory crisis led to a “sudden worsening” of his condition, the Vatican said.

According to a Feb. 28 medical bulletin from the Holy See, after spending the morning in prayer, receiving the Eucharist, and undergoing respiratory physiotherapy, the pope experienced an “isolated bronchospasm crisis” in the early afternoon.

“The Holy Father was promptly subjected to bronchial aspiration (to clear his airways) and was put on non-invasive mechanical ventilation, which improved his oxygen levels,” the Vatican said.

“He has remained alert and aware at all times, cooperating with therapeutic treatments. The prognosis, therefore, remains guarded,” it added.

The announcement of Friday’s complications followed three days of reports of improvement in the pope’s medical condition.

The Vatican also announced that the pontiff would not lead the Ash Wednesday service next week to mark the beginning of the Lenten season. Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, Major Penitentiary of Apostolic Penitentiary, will stand in for the pope.