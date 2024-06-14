Nuncio: ‘Serious dialogue’ is path to geopolitical peace

Speaking before key government officials and diplomats from around the world, the Vatican’s ambassador to the Philippines on Wednesday said that ‘serious dialogue’ is the path to geopolitical peace.

Papal nuncio Archbishop Charles Brown emphasized the importance of patient dialogue amid the “dangerous polarization” the world continues to experience.

To further his point, he said the same approach has brought hope and peace to the people of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

“And that is the path of dialogue: (patience), serious dialogue, together with a respect for international law, and respect for legitimate diversity,” Brown said.

“Engaging with others, particularly those with whom we profoundly disagree, is the surest way of avoiding the catastrophe of escalation,” he said.

The papal nuncio, who is also the dean of the diplomatic corps, made the statement at the Independence Day Vin d’honneur in Malacañang.

At least 84 diplomats and dignitaries were present during the gathering hosted by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

In his speech, the nuncio also shared his experience during his recent visit to Jolo, which he called a place “that suffered grievously during the long years of armed conflict.”

In his encounters there with civic and religious leaders, as well as ordinary citizens, Brown said he was overwhelmed by the people’s sense of hope.

“Let us all do everything we possibly can to ensure that the hopes of the people, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, will not be disappointed,” the archbishop said.