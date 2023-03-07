Pope Francis names new Capiz archbishop

Pope Francis on Friday appointed Bishop Victor Bendico of Baguio as the new archbishop of his home archdiocese of Capiz.

The archbishop-elect will fill the post vacated by Cardinal Jose Advincula, who was installed as Manila archbishop in June 2021.

The pope did not appoint a replacement for Bendico, leaving the diocese, which he served for six years, vacant.

Born in Roxas City, the 63-year-old completed his philosophical and theological studies at the University of Santo Tomas Central Seminary in Manila.

He was ordained a priest for the Capiz archdiocese on April 14, 1984.

Bendico also holds a doctorate degree in Sacred Liturgy from the Pontifical Institute of St. Anselm in Rome, Italy.

Before becoming the bishop of Baguio, among the posts he served were as rector of the Sancta Maria Mater et Regina Seminarium and rector of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, both in Roxas.

On October 1, 2016, Pope Francis appointed him bishop of Baguio. He received episcopal ordination on Feb. 22, 2017.

Bendico will be the third archbishop of Capiz, whose suffragan dioceses include Kalibo and Romblon.

The prelate also currently chairs the Episcopal Commission on the Liturgy of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines.

As of this posting, no date has been set for the installation of Bendico as archbishop of Capiz.