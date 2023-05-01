What’s in a prank? Social media weigh in on fake stunts amid kidnapping ‘prank’

Content warning: Mentions description of kidnapping

Several online Filipinos weighed in on pranks after three vloggers were charged after pulling off “kidnapping” prank for their video content.

The vloggers who run a YouTube channel called Tukomi were arrested for alarm and scandal charges last week. The vloggers were identified as Mark Lester San Rafael, Mark Hiroshi San Rafael and Eleaza Fuentes.

Reports said that the case was filed by Staff Sergeant Ronnie Conmingo of the Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (IMEG) of the Philippine National Police (PNP) before the Las Piñas Prosecutor’s Office.

Conmingo filed complaints of public alarm and scandal against the three content creators.

He was at the scene when they carried out their prank for a video they released last April 7. This video is still up on Tukomi’s YouTube channel. It has garnered 661,000 views on the platform so far.

The eight-minute video features multiple fake kidnapping acts in different streets where there are several onlookers.

The scene that gained buzz on social media was on the street in BF International Village in Las Piñas City where Conmingo pulled out a handgun at them.

READ: 3 vloggers charged for kidnap prank

Weighing in on a prank

In the comments section of the YouTube video in question, several users said that any form of violence should not be considered a prank.

“We should never make fun of violence and a certain limit needs to be set for pranks,” a YouTube user said.

“Violence should never be a prank,” another Filipino commented.

Members of subreddit r/Philippines also weighed in on how and what a prank should be.

Some Redditors argued that a prank should elicit laughter in the first place.

“Pranks shouldn’t be trauma-inducing,” a Redditor said.

“Pranks are only funny if both sides could get a good laugh out of it,” another said.

Some Facebook users, meanwhile, expressed concern citing that some might not believe real kidnapping victims in the future.

“Puwede na to gawin excuse nang mga totoong kidnappers talaga sa susunod. Prank, prank kuno,” a Pinay on Facebook said.

The distasteful stunt

In the video, the three social media personalities could be seen nearly getting away with their gimmicks.

In each place they went, a black vehicle pulled up in front of a crowded street, two masked men alighted from it, and then they pretended to kidnap a man who was also at the area.

They also reenacted the same scenario at a crowded marketplace in BF International Village.

Conmingo, however, happened to be in front of a nearby store.

When the two masked men were about to depart from the scene, the police officer quickly pulled out his handgun to try to stop the vloggers.

Conmingo only put it down after one of the vloggers approached him to clarify that the attempted “kidnapping” was not real.

A lesson to all creators

Social media users also commended Conmingo for his restraint and critical thinking toward the vloggers.

In an interview with UNTV, the IMEG memeber said that the vloggers were lucky that none of them got shot.

The veteran police investigator also said that he filed the case to teach them a lesson.

“Para hindi na po maulit yung ginagawa nila. Maraming gumagaya. Pangit din sa mata ng bata yung ganon. Saka napakadelikado talaga,” Conmingo said.

As of writing, there are no new updates on the case yet.

Tukomi boasts of over 4.21 million subscribers on YouTube. Their official Facebook page has 4.2 million followers.