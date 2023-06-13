It’s ‘D’ Day’: Popular donut chain to treat patrons this weekend

The donut republic has spoken.

A popular donut chain has a treat for its patrons this coming weekend.

Dunkin’ Philippines said customers can get free classic donuts on Saturday, June 17, between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Their classic donut variants include Boston Kreme, Bavarian Filled, Strawberry Filled, Nuty Chocco, Choco Candy Sprinkle, Strawberry Candy Sprinkle, Glazed, and Choco Marble.

They can also avail of the “Great Classic Bundle” promo where they can get eight pieces of Dunkin’s classic donuts for only P160, whether they are dining in or taking out.

“Declaring Saturday, 17th June 2023, the official 20th Dunkin’ Day celebration throughout the country!” the donut chain said in a viral Facebook post on June 8.

Dunkin’ said the promo could be availed to all its stores nationwide.

The “Dunkin’ Day” is in light of the National Donut Day celebration in the United States, which is commemorated on the first Friday of June annually.

The celebration succeeded the 1938 donut event by The Salvation Army in Chicago to honor its members who served donuts to soldiers during the First World War.

The Salvation Army is a Protestant Christian church and an international charitable organization based in London.