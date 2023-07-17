Want to look like Barbie IRL? Here’s why Vicki Belo is against it

Barbie‘s proportions on a human body are “a little odd.”

Celebrity doctor Vicki Belo pointed this out to the public in case they thought of aspiring to have the doll’s body shape.

This came amid the viral marketing campaign surrounding the worldwide premiere of “Barbie,” a movie adaptation of the classic Mattel toy.

In an Instagram video on July 12, Vicki added a text that reads: “POV (point of view): You ask Dr. Belo to make you look like Barbie.”

She then went on to explain that she could not do that because Barbie’s proportions are unrealistic.

“Girl, no. Did you know if Barbie was a real person standing beside me, her measurements will be 39’, 18’, and 33’? And her shoe size is three,” Vicki said.

The television personality then suggested attaining Margot Robbie’s body figure instead. Margot stars as “Barbie” in the upcoming movie.

“Want to look like #Barbie #IRL? It’s a no for me! These proportions on real, human bodies would definitely look a liiiiiittle odd,” Vicki wrote in the caption.

Barbie has become more than a child’s toy. It has evolved into one of the most defining and profitable brands of fashion dolls in six decades.

Mattel has also faced numerous controversies, issues and lawsuits because of the doll over the years.

One of these is the conversations about the impact of Barbie’s body measurements on girls and teenagers growing up.

In an interview, Barbie lead designer Kim Culmone set the record straight and stated that Barbie’s body was never designed to be realistic in the first place.

“Barbie’s body was never designed to be realistic. She was designed for girls to easily dress and undress. And she’s had many bodies over the years, ones that are poseable, ones that are cut for princess cuts, ones that are more realistic,” Kim was quoted in a report as saying.

“Barbie” the movie, meanwhile, has figured in a controversy ahead of its premiere. It involves a scene featuring a map that allegedly showed the nine-dash line in the contentious South China Sea.

Vietnam is so far the only Southeast Asian country that banned the film from being distributed locally.

Such a development prompted a debate if the Philippines should also restrict domestic distribution as it did in the past.

In an update, the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) gave a go signal to release “Barbie” without cuts to Philippine theaters on Wednesday, July 19.

Award-winning filmmaker Greta Gerwig helms the adaptation’s production.

Ryan Gosling, meanwhile, stars alongside Margot as “Ken.” Other cast members include Will Ferrell, Michael Cera, America Ferrera and Kate McKinnon.