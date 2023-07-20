Security Bank declares ‘business as usual’ after social media report extended downtime

Security Bank announced that its services and channels are now back after several clients took to social media to report about its extended downtime this week.

“Please be informed that as of today 1:45 pm, July 20, 2023, our services and channels are back up and available. Operations are business as usual,” the bank said in a Facebook post.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding,” it added.

Clients reported that the bank has been offline for two days, thus affecting their daily activities. These include the system in the bank’s branches, the ATM machines and its online services.

These reports prompted the Security Bank to issue advisories on its social media accounts. It said that its system has been experiencing technical issues.

In the latest advisory on July 19, the bank listed the services affected by the glitch. These are:

Security Bank Online (desktop and mobile applications)

DigiBanker

Cash and Trade Portal

Salary Advance (SALAD)

PESONet

Branches

Payroll

eKYC

The bank also informed its customers about technical issues in a previous advisory.

In the advisory, it noted that the processing of transactions and the availability of funds of account holders will be delayed.

“Hello Security Bank customer! We’re currently experiencing some technical issues which may delay the posting of transactions and/or the availability of funds in your account. We apologize for this inconvenience,” the advisory reads.

“Rest assured that our team is working to get these issues resolved as soon as possible. Thank you,” it added.

Security Bank’s advisories can be accessed on its website: Banking Advisory | Security Bank Philippines.

Some Filipinos criticized the bank for supposedly failing to provide updates, including the time when its services will resume.

The complaining clients also perceived the financial institution’s customer service to be “poor” and “unresponsive.”

“Since 9 a.m. today you have been offline and no updates from any of your bank or our bank branch,” a Twitter user said.

“Security Bank, sana may update man lang kayo how long it will take. Kasi I tried to log in, sobrang bagal then biglang cannot login. Magpupush ba kayo ng update? Magddownload ba kame ng new version? Punta na lang ba kami ng branch then close account? Anong nangyayari?” a Facebook user asked.

Several Filipinos also aired encountering problems with the bank’s debit balances after doing transfers and paying bills.

“Negative yung balance as of now then yung mobile app and desktop access both stuck lang sa loading,” one Facebook user said.

Some Security Bank users, meanwhile, lamented that they could not withdraw their salaries.

“Wala ba kayong balak pa-withdraw-hin kami?! P*** Galaw galaw security bank. Kahapon pa yan,” a customer tweeted.

“Beke nemen napasok nyo sa sahod namin sa account namin at beke nemen pwede na kami makawithdraw. Gutom na kami SB!” a Facebook user commented.

“Delayed na ng two days sahod namin, @securitybank_ph ano na?” a Twitter user said.

As of June 2021, Security Bank has 316 branches and 789 ATM machines, including Cash Acceptance Machines, across the Philippines.

It is the recipient of the “Bank of the Year” recognition for several years.