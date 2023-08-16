‘Dapat magbayad’: Social media weigh in on viral video of unruly Laguna resort guests

Common decency and guest etiquette was talked about on social media following circulating footage that showed guests thrashing a resort in Laguna.

The video showed a group of individuals who were throwing chairs and tables in the swimming pool. Litter was also shown scattered throughout the pool area.

One man, in particular, could be seen carrying a water dispenser to bring it over the pool and throw it there.

These individuals were also shown to be laughing while doing these activities.

In a report by GMA News on August 16, it was stated that the video came from the surveillance camera, or the CCTV of a resort called Jeremias Triplex Resort. It was located in Calamba, Laguna.

The report also said that the owner was only able to learn about what happened after the guests asked for a refund of their security deposit from the caretaker. The security deposit was worth P1,000.

The resort owner’s name is Desiree Manalang.

“Nakuhanan ng CCTV ang walang habas na paghahagis ng mga guest sa upuan, appliances, at basura sa mismong pool. Ayon sa may-ari ng resort, sinubukan pa umanong i-refund ng grupo ang P1,000 na security deposit,” the report said.

It was not stated whether or not the owner or the management of the resort will file charges against their guests, as of writing.

Several Filipinos, meanwhile, criticized the individuals who were caught exhibiting unruly behavior.

“Guest kagabi wala kayong puso, mga matitino pa ba isip niyo! Tuwang tuwa pa kayo habang ginagawa yan tsk,” a Filipino user posted on Facebook.

Others expressed dismay over the lack of common decency and respect for an establishment.

“Some Pinoys have no malasakit sa totoo lang. Kahit hindi mo place pagmalasakitan mo. AirBnb, resort, hotels, apartments etc. What goes around comes around,” another Facebook user said.

“This is so SAD. Nakakalungkot na may mga taong ganito,” another Filipino user said on Facebook.

Other Facebook users called for accountability on behalf of the owners and the management.

“Dapat magbayad ng gastos sa nasirang gamit plus sa paglinis plus danyos sa kalokohan,” a Facebook user suggested.

“May penalty yan! Tutal anjan naman ang ebidensya mismo singilin ng additional charges!” another Facebook user said.

Statement from the owner

Manalang shared videos and pictures that showed how the guests dirtied the swimming pool and the area around it on separate Facebook posts on August 14

The videos showed that the swimming pool floor also got sand all over it.

In a separate post, Manalang expressed frustration and ire over the amount of clutter that she and her caretakers needed to clean up after.

“Mga hardworking caretakers, modest resort owner who just want to work and earn enough money just to put food on the table, buy medicines for their families, and provide for their family needs, doesn’t deserve this kind of ignoramus treatment!” she said in her post.

Neither the names of the guests nor the company they were working for were not mentioned in official reports from news outlets.

Numerous social media posts about the incident, however, cited the name of a manufacturer, the Samsung Electro-Mechanics Philippine Corporation or SEMPHIL.

This prompted the company to issue a statement about the matter.