NIKI’s Filipino impersonator NIKI in Anonas hypes fans up ahead of Manila concert

Fans of a young Indonesian singer-songwriter cheered on a lookalike who performed at a mall in Parañaque City.

The performer, whom they called NIKI Anonas and NIKI in Anonas, in reference to the Indonesian singer NIKI, led the fans in singing the latter’s songs ahead of her concert in Manila.

NIKI, whose real name is Nicole Zefanya, will perform at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, September 13.

The monicker NIKI in Anonas is a reference to Jakarta-raised artist’s song “High School in Jakarta.”

In anticipation of NIKI’s Manila concert, NIKI Anonas was tapped to perform at a fan event called the “Backburner Party” at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Parañaque City on Sunday, September 10.

“Backburner” is one of the songs featured in NIKI’s second studio album “Nicole.”

The fan gathering was organized by the group NIKI Philippines.

The group uploaded videos of the NIKI impersonator’s performance on Facebook and the X app.

As can be seen in the footage, members of the audience were screaming excitedly as NIKI Anonas walks to the stage during the fan-organized concert.

“NIKI Anonas in the house!” NIKI Philippines wrote on Facebook and the X app.

Filipinos on social media, meanwhile, were amused by the fan impersonator.

“The only NIKI I can afford to see,” an X app user commented.

“So unserious,” another Filipino X user said.

“She’s so iconic,” an X app user also said.

Others likened her to Taylor Sheesh, the drag queen who gained local and international fame for impersonating Taylor Swift.

“Filipino ingenuity is all-encompassing talaga noh. We have Taylor Sheesh and NIKI Anonas—proof of our collective happy dispositions as a people,” a Filipino commented on the X app.

“Taylor Sheesh collab when,” a fan on the X app asked.

Ayala Malls Manila Bay also uploaded photos and a video of the event on its Facebook account.

The NIKI impersonator had captured the attention of Pinoy fans prior to the September 10 fan meet via Tiktok videos that referred to her as NIKI Dimaculangan High School in Anonas.

Meanwhile, NIKI is known for the songs “Oceans and Engines” and “Warpaint,” among others, and other collaborations with artists under the 88rising record label.