Highlights: First-ever Ikea Festival treats Filipino fans to home tours, concerts across the globe

Swedish furniture brand Ikea last Thursday threw its first-ever festival that gave Filipinos a chance to take on a virtual home tour around the world.

Ikea Festival, experienced both online and its stores globally, transformed living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms and backyards into virtual stages for performances and experiences.

It featured music artists, designers, disc jockeys, chefs and many other talents.

The festival took place in more than 100 homes and in over 50 markets across the globe for free.

“This is a new kind of experience Ikea wants to offer, celebrating, connecting and engaging around life at home. Home tours around the world will open doors to new experiences and new inspiration,” said Erika Intiso, managing director of Ikea Marketing and Communication AB.

“We want to spark a conversation on the more sustainable and affordable life at home of tomorrow. And just as with any festival, you can expect a few surprises,” she added.

Although the festival was live-streamed from September 16 to 17, Filipinos can still access the festival on https://www.ikea.com/ca/en/campaigns/ikea-festival/ and explore the various virtual events that “reflect what people say is most important in their homes today: being with family and friends, music and food.”

What to expect on Ikea Festival page

Visitors of the festival will be treated to intimate concerts from the homes and studios of artists, DJ relays, cook-offs, challenges, gaming range and home visits, among others.

The home visits provide interior design fans with makeover inspirations and get a glimpse of how international designers, as well as current and former Ikea collaborators, work in their unique spaces.

The home and lifestyle brand also lets its fans travel back in time with its digital museum allowing them to explore the diverse history of Ikea since the 1940s.

Aside from these, there are also rooms for discussions on current topics and Ikea news.

Here’s a breakdown of what you can enjoy on Ikea Festival page: