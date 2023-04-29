Summer finds: New eats, art stuff for kids, bioplastic containers in Ikea PH

Sustainable plastic, lightweight chairs and delicious food offerings await patrons of a furniture brand with the release of its summer collection.

Ikea Philippines launched these last Monday, April 24. They are perfect for summer activities, from going to the beach, holding a cookout, or getting the summer vibe with food.

Resealable, bioplastic bags

Called “ISTAD,” Ikea is offering resealable, transparent bags that are available in different prints and colors.

Each bag is also made of sugarcane for sustainability. Customers can use it to store sandwiches, fruits, sauces and other items for their travels. It costs P150 per 60 pieces.

More details about ISTAD can be viewed on this link: ISTAD Resealable bag, black, 0.3 l (10 oz) – IKEA.

Water bottle and towels

Any type of vacation will not be complete without a water bottle and a towel.

Ikea 365+ is the brand’s line of sturdy, lightweight water bottles and containers. Each bottle comes in different colors and designs. It retails at P150.

Customers can view Ikea’s water bottle options on this link: IKEA 365+ Water bottle, dark gray, 0.5 l (17 oz) – IKEA.

The furniture shop also offers soft and fluffy towels called VÅGSJÖN. Each item is made with 100% sustainably sourced cotton. It retails for P450 each.

Children’s stuff

Parents with younger children, especially toddlers, will be delighted with Ikea’s Mammut series—a collection of colorful, sturdy chairs and tables.

These products can be viewed here: MAMMUT Children’s chair, indoor/outdoor/blue – IKEA.

In conjunction with furniture, Ikea also offers arts and crafts materials called the Mala series.

The product line includes a drawing paper roll, an easel, child-friendly pens and crayons, among others.

The full series and the product prices are viewable on this link: MÅLA Drawing paper roll, 30 m (98′) – IKEA.

Outdoor activities

Families who opt to stay at home and bond with their relatives this summer can rely on the furniture brand’s outdoor set—the TÄRNÖ outdoor table and two chairs. The set retails at P4,890.

This furniture set is made of acacia wood combined with easy-care powder-coated steel for durability and longevity.

Sewing services

In support of local artisans, Ikea collaborated with homegrown sustainable brand Rags2Riches or R2R to be its sewing provider.

Customers who wish to personalize their products or make alterations for them can request these services at R2R’s Sewing Studio in Ikea Philippines.

R2R supports artisanal weavers in the Philippines with their crafts in bags, rugs, clothes and other products using sustainable materials.

Summer food

Aside from its expansive range of quality furniture, Ikea is also famous for its signature Swedish food, especially the Swedish meatballs.

LOOK: IKEA Philippines is now serving the following new dishes and beverages at its restaurants, namely, pork ribs, cornball, meatball sisig and slushes. @interaksyon pic.twitter.com/pbbOpZ47rT — Catalina (@ricci_catalina) April 24, 2023

This summer, the brand also launched a dish made of meatballs, that Filipinos are familiar with—Sisig.

The following are the new food items that await Ikea shoppers:

Meatball sisig with rice and broccoli

Pork ribs with barbecue sauce

Cornballs

Local breakfast set of longganisa, scrambled eggs, rice, fried onions and pickled cabbage

Veggie balls with organic spaghetti pomodoro and broccoli

Swedish Café team leader JV Katigbak also introduced the following new desserts:

Pineapple donut

Mixed berries donut

Langka sans rival

Ikea has only one branch in the Philippines so far. It is located at the Mall of Asia Complex in Pasay City.