What’s new in Ikea? Promo festival, new food, storage products await customers

Discounts, raffle prizes and new food await Filipino patrons of the Swedish furniture brand Ikea this month.

Ikea Philippines is holding a month-long celebration exclusive to its growing Ikea Family Club members. The Ikea Family Festival offerings kicked off on July 1 and will end on July 31.

Here are the offerings for members during the festival:

Up to 50% off on over 50 products from July 6 to 9

Three points to be earned when shopping in-store and online on July 7

Free parking for the first three hours for a minimum purchase of P5,000 on July 7

Food and beverages at the Swedish Bistro and Café for P77 on July 7

Seven lucky winners of seven million IKEA Family points (P35,000) each from July 6 to 31

Month-long P170 discount for Mober delivery services

Check out details for each promotion here: IKEA Family Philippines | Ikea Family Festival.

Ikea also promoted this festival on its Instagram account.

New storage items

Ikea Philippines has also rolled out new storage solutions for families with small children.

Both members and non-members of Ikea Family Club can purchase these products.

The markdown prices, however, are exclusive to members.

MALM series (starts at P3,990) – bedroom furniture that doubles as a drawers and boxes

TROFAST toy storage (starts at 250) – sturdy plastic containers in different sizes

SKADIS pegboards (starts at P600) – a versatile pegboard that can hold different items and can be placed in any room of the house

KLEPPSTAD wardrobes (starts at 7,990) – wardrobes with space-saving sliding doors, and buildable shelves

SKUBB organizers (starts at P290) – A set of boxes and organizers that can be used to complement wardrobes and cabinets

“At Ikea, we aim to empower every Filipino to find balance amid the chaos and be able to thrive through efficient tools. It has always been here to accommodate the various aspects of our lives, including our messes artfully tucked away in cleverly designed shelves and cabinets,” says Daniel Rivero, Ikea Pasay City store manager.

New food items

Aside from stellar home and furniture products, Ikea Philippines has also earned a reputation for its delicious food in its café and restaurant.

In time for the shopping festival, its resident chefs introduced turones, egg tarts, plant-based meatballs, pastries and bread, salted chicken wings, and other food offerings for all Ikea customers.

Here are photos of their latest menu items that can be availed at its Swedish Restaurant.

Ikea’s flagship store in the Philippines is at the Mall of Asia Complex in Pasay City.