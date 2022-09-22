Christmas shopping is on at this furniture store

Visits to the flagship store of IKEA Philippines, the Swedish furniture giant, are not slowing down nearly a year since it was launched in the country.

Last September 15, it unveiled its Christmas Shop. The opening of the Christmas Shop was held earlier than its branches in other countries.

Christmas Shop carries the brand’s own products for the holidays. These include items such as Christmas trees, décor, gift wrappers, stuffed toys, figurines, and even kitchenware offered at affordable prices for Filipino homes.

LOOK: Swedish brand @IKEA Philippines unveils their Christmas Shop in the Self-serve area.

They carry different products to celebrate the season including decor, gifts and Christmas trees. @interaksyon pic.twitter.com/Sk7XEyUkla — Catalina (@ricci_catalina) September 15, 2022

Here are more photos of their Christmas Shop line. All of the products are now available for purchase. @interaksyon pic.twitter.com/XlzVItJZ0O — Catalina (@ricci_catalina) September 15, 2022

IKEA Philippines also released an Instagram reel which serves as a quick tour to the Christmas shop.

“Christmas is finally here at IKEA Pasay City!” the post reads.

“Get more holiday inspirations this season at our Christmas Shop, now open at Level 3 Self-serve. Happy holiday shopping!” it added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IKEA Philippines (@ikeaphilippines)

IKEA has a loyal following in the Philippines even before it opened in the country on November 25 last year.

After its much-awaited launch, photos and videos of its multi-level branch dominated social media for days.

The establishment boasts a wide expanse of showrooms, a self-serve market hall and its own restaurants.

Those who have not yet visited the furniture shop you can have a virtual tour of the Pasay City store on this link: Experience IKEA Pasay City | IKEA Philippines – IKEA.

IKEA, meanwhile, has over 422 stores in more than 50 markets in the world.