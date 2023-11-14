Why latest movie ‘Ma’am Chief’ is a “dream come true” for Karylle

Karylle is back on the big screen.

The actress-singer will be seen in the action-comedy film, “Ma’am Chief: Shakedown in Seoul,” top-billed by Melai Contiveros-Francisco and produced by PULP Studios.

Karylle portrays the character of a policewoman named Olga Tentativa.

Also part of the movie are Bernadette Allyson-Estrada, Pepe Herrera, Alora Sasam, and Jennica Garcia, among others.

Watching Karylle in a movie is a rare treat considering her inclination towards performing in theater shows.

However, “Ma’am Chief” stands out as an exception, and Karylle embraced the challenge of balancing theater commitments with the demands of shooting for the film simultaneously.

For starters, Karylle is good friends with PULP COO Happee Sy-Go and that connection played a big role in her decision to sign up for the project.

The clincher, though, for Karylle was the prospect of traveling to South Korea for the first time, a dream come true for a bona fide Korean drama enthusiast.

Expressing her excitement during a recent press conference, Karylle revealed her deep-rooted passion for K-dramas and her regular attendance at fan events featuring South Korean stars.

“Of course, first time in [South] Korea, and sobrang dream come true for a lot of us, for all of us,” enthused Karylle.

“So kahit sumakit ang katawan ko and nagpa-therapy ako for my scoliosis, go lang.”

Speaking of South Korea, “Ma’am Chief” also features cameos by K-Drama and K-Pop stars like Do Ji Han, Lee Seunggi, Yuju, and the girl group Rolling Quartz.

Meanwhile, Karylle shared her thoughts on the recent reconciliation between “It’s Showtime” co-host Vice Ganda and singer-host Billy Crawford.

Vice and Billy had a falling out in 2021 for reasons vaguely known to many.

In a surprising turn of events, Billy, alongside wife Coleen Garcia and their son Amari, visited “It’s Showtime” on November 9, officially ending his feud with Vice.

Karylle described the scene as a “beautiful moment” and it was wonderful to witness two former friends reconnect and settle their differences publicly.

“Ma’am Chief: Shakedown in Seoul” hits cinemas nationwide on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.