Cardinal Tagle receives France’s highest honor

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle was bestowed on Thursday with France’s highest distinction for being a “remarkable man of the Church at the service of the common good.”

France’s ambassador to the Holy See, Florence Mangin, presented the title of officer in the country’s Legion of Honor to Tagle during a ceremony in Rome, attended by various dignitaries and special guests.

In her speech, the envoy recognized the cardinal’s intellectual and pastoral journeys, which continue in the Vatican as the pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization.

“But more than that, your career has been marked by a concern for the poorest people,” said Mangin, citing the cardinal’s social projects and advocacies, particularly during his time of service in the Philippines.

“It is this journey, these commitments of yours, these qualities of soul and heart that the French Republic wishes to salute and honour by elevating you to the rank of Officer of the Legion of Honour,” she said.

The ambassador mentioned, among other things, Tagle’s programs for victims of violence and drug addiction, as well as his commitment to migrants and victims of natural disasters.

“You were noticed for your closeness to the humblest of people and to young people,” she said. “In Rome, you don’t forget your country and even less those who suffer there.”

Among those present at the ceremony were the Philippine Ambassador to the Holy See, Myla Grace Macahilig, and Father Gregory Ramon Gaston, Rector of the Pontificio Collegio Filippino.

Founded by Napoleon in 1802, France’s Legion of Honour is a distinction awarded to individuals across a wide range of fields for their significant contributions to society.