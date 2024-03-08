Diamonds to dazzle on this year’s Oscars red carpet

Diamonds and precious gemstones will shine bright on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday, when celebrities dressed in luxury gowns and sparkling jewelry gather for the film industry’s top honors.

The glitzy Hollywood ceremony is the culmination of awards season and the biggest showcase of high-end fashion and jewelry.

“I think you’re going to see diamonds, diamonds and a lot of big diamonds,” Victoria Reynolds, chief gemologist and vice president of global merchandising, high jewelry, Tiffany & Co., told Reuters.

“The Oscars is always, of course, the showcase for incredible gemstones.”

Tiffany & Co. is one several jewelers that will be kitting out stars with sparkling necklaces, earrings, brooches and other pieces, having lent out items in the last weeks.

Oscar nominee Emily Blunt wore its diamond and 18k gold leaves necklace and fan earrings, both designed by Jean Schlumberger, at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, while singer Dua Lipa donned a Tiffany & Co bracelet in platinum and 18k gold set with orange sapphires and similarly sparkly earrings at the BAFTA Film Awards.

“The incredible Jean Schlumberger leaves necklace… is a great example of what we’re seeing on the red carpet: beautiful diamond necklaces, a lot of volume, whimsy,” Reynolds said, adding big earrings were also a red carpet trend.

Male celebrities, including Oscar nominee Colman Domingo and Blunt’s husband, actor John Krasinski, have also added sparkle to their suits with brooches. Krasinski wore a Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany Paris Flames brooch in yellow gold with diamonds at the Critics Choice Awards.

“It’s… a great example of what men are wearing, little bit of style, self-expression,” Reynolds said.

“Certainly a tuxedo looks amazing without it, but looks even better with it.”

— Reporting by Alicia PowellEditing by Ros Russell

