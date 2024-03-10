Stroke of luck: Cooking oil announces winners of raffle promo

A cooking oil firm just concluded its nationwide raffle promo in January.

Jolly Claro Cooking Oil launched a raffle promo called “Mas Claro, Mas Panalo” from September 2023 to January this year.

Early this year, it finally chose the three lucky grand raffle winners who hail from different parts of the country.

One of the three winners is a native of Tarlac who used the product for her takoyaki business.

“Gumagamit kami ng takal cooking oil noon para makatipid. Pero nung nakita ko po yung ads ng Jolly Claro sa grocery at sa Facebook, sinubukan ko po sumali,” the winner said.

For the Tarlac winner, her victory is not a stroke of luck but also a welcome discovery that paved the way for what she considers an unexpected blessing.

The second winner named by the cooking oil brand is Bryan, a Gen Z from Batangas whose family members are loyal users of Jolly Claro.

“Ang family po namin gumagamit na talaga ng Jolly Claro noon pa man, mas okay po kasi ang price at quality nito. Napag-utusan po ako ng Auntie ko na bumili ng Jolly Claro Cooking Oil noong araw na iyon. Pagpunta ko po sa grocery, doon ko nakita ‘yung promo, pati po sa Facebook, kaya sumali ako agad,” Bryan said.

“Nagpapa-salamat po talaga ako sa Jolly Claro sa biyaya na ito. Plano ko po na sorpresahin ang buong pamilya namin, lalo na ang Auntie ko, sa prize na napanalunan ko,” he added.

Another grand winner from the Greater Manila, on the other hand, was a former overseas Filipino worker. She was among who lost a livelihood during the COVID-19 pandemic. She later ventured into a food business with her husband.

“Nagluluto yung asawa ko at nagbebenta kami ng mga lutong pagkain. Nagustuhan namin yung quality ng Jolly Claro kasi walang amoy at hindi mabilis mangitim. Okay talaga ang quality,” the winner said.

According to her, she had four entries to the raffle promo.

“Tinyaga po namin ang pagsali at siyempre, nag-dasal din po na palarin na manalo,” she said.

The former OFW is grateful for the brand and her win which she said will enable them to grow their business and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Talagang malaking tulong po sa amin ang blessing na ito,” she said.

The winners received a total of over P2 million worth of cash prizes.

Jolly Claro cooking oil, a household staple, is distributed by Fly Ace Corporation. — Rosette Adel