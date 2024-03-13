Who’s who: Young Pinoys who won, placed in 2024 int’l beauty pageants

Three young Filipinos brought pride to the country after recently representing it in different international beauty pageants.

“Pageant Trend,” a Facebook page sharing pageant-related news and updates to Filipinos, said that Pinoy bets of pageants for young people successfully represented the country after placing in the competitions.

Reports said that Matthew Reyes Austria won the Mister Teen Global 2024 in the Kids and Teens Pageant Global 2024 held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from March 4-9, 2024.

He also bagged the following awards in the competition: Mr. Photogenic, Best in Sports Wear, Mr. Teen Model, Best in Catwalk, Best in Introductory Video and Best in Formal Wear.

“Your grace, talent, and charisma have truly captivated us all. May your success be just the beginning of an extraordinary journey. Well done, and may your future be filled with continued achievements and joy!” the Kids and Teens Pageant Global said.

Austria’s town also congratulated him for winning the competition.

“Nakakaproud ka, aming ka-Laureleño!” the Facebook page of the Laurel municipality in Batangas said on March 9.

Austria succeeded Tristan Balala, a Filipino who won the Mister Teen Global 2023 title.

Meanwhile, Althea Frhanccine Balala of the Philippines placed second in the Mini Miss Global 2024, which was also held in Malaysia from March 4-9, 2024.

She also won the following in the pageant: Top 3 Best National Costume, Most Bravery Award and Most Promising.

Althea was described as a “tall” eight-year-old with a height of 136 centimeters.

The pageant also that said she was a “star contestant” at the first edition of the Kids and Teens Pageant Global in February 2023 who bagged the “Rising Star Award.”

Another young Pinoy also placed at the Miss Pre Teen Global 2024. Jilianne Trisha Del Moro won as fifth runner-up in the contest.

It was also held in Malaysia on the same dates.

The pageant said Del Moro is a 14-year-old with a “tall” height of 147 centimeters. It also described her as the “first-ever representative in the Miss Pre Teen category” before.

Another Facebook page, “Pageanthology Philippines,” congratulated the young Pinoys for winning and placing in the global competitions.

“Mabuhay! Congratulations, Team Philippines,” it said.

The Kids and Teens Pageant Global is an international beauty pageant platform for children and teenagers based in Malaysia.