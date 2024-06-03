Viral: Negros Occidental high school enrollees named Kemyruth, Nicki Minaj

Two names of enrollees of a national science high school in Negros Occidental went viral, with online users expressing their amusement about their names.

A list of qualified applicants for the School Year 2024-2025. posted by the Negros Occidental National High School on Sunday caught the attention of online users after some of them noticed two names that stood out from the roster.

The school welcomed its newest seventh-grade batch and congratulated them on making the cut.

“We are thrilled to welcome our newest batch of talented and dedicated NonScians for the S.Y. 2024-2025! Congratulations to all the qualified applicants for enrollment. Your journey starts here! Enrollment schedules will be announced soon! See you in SciHi!” it said.

The second photo that was posted earned buzz as Filipinos noticed applicants number 60 and 75, also known as Kemyruth Jimenez and Nicki Minaj Montes.

“Congrats po, Kemyruth Jimenez and Nicki Minaj Montes, HAHAHHAHA, bonggels ng names n’yo, mga bhie!!!!!” licensed teacher and streamer Beki Mon wrote on Facebook.

“Congrats [sa’yo], Nicki Minaj,” another Facebook user said, tagging the official page of the rapper.

“Congrats, Kemyruth Keme,” wrote a different Pinoy with a smiling face emoji.

“[Number] 60 [and number] 75,” another user noticed, tagging a Facebook friend.

Nicki Minaj is among the most influential rappers and singers in the United States. In just over a decade, she has hit the Top 40 over two-dozen times as a headliner with her singles “Super Bass,” “Starships,” and “Anaconda.”

Her real name is Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty.

Nicki is known for her ferocity and humor, as well as a rap style built on sharp wordplay and blunt lyricism.

Meanwhile, the name Kemyruth is close to “kemerut,” a Filipino slang short for keme, an alternate spelling of kyeme, according to Tagalog.com.

As a noun, Tagalog.com said that “keme” means meaning nothing in particular, but as an adverb, it means etcetera.

The term is an expression used by younger Filipinos usually as a placeholder for something they cannot describe or name.