Key winners at the MTV Video Music Awards

Lisa accepts the award for Best K-pop for "Lalisa," at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., August 28, 2022. (Reuters/Brendan Mcdermid)

LOS ANGELES— The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) were handed out on Sunday at a live ceremony in New Jersey.

Following is a list of winners in key categories:

Video of the year

  • Taylor Swift

Artist of the year

  • Bad Bunny

Song of the year 

  • Lizzo-“About Damn Time”

Best collaboration

  • Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow-“Industry Baby”

Best K-pop

  • Lisa-“LALISA”

Best new artist

  • Dove Cameron

Best pop

  • Harry Styles-“As It Was”

Best R&B

  • The Weeknd-“Out of Time”

Best hip-hop

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby-“Do We Have A Problem?”

Best metaverse performance

  • BLACKPINK-“The Virtual”

—Reporting by Danielle Broadway

