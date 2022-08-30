Key winners at the MTV Video Music Awards

The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) were handed out on Sunday at a live ceremony in New Jersey.

Following is a list of winners in key categories:

Video of the year

Taylor Swift

Artist of the year

Bad Bunny

Song of the year

Lizzo-“About Damn Time”

Best collaboration

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow-“Industry Baby”

Best K-pop

Lisa-“LALISA”

Best new artist

Dove Cameron

Best pop

Harry Styles-“As It Was”

Best R&B

The Weeknd-“Out of Time”

Best hip-hop

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby-“Do We Have A Problem?”

Best metaverse performance

BLACKPINK-“The Virtual”

—Reporting by Danielle Broadway