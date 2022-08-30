Key winners at the MTV Video Music Awards

LOS ANGELES— The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) were handed out on Sunday at a live ceremony in New Jersey.
Following is a list of winners in key categories:
Video of the year
- Taylor Swift
RELATED: Taylor Swift wins top MTV video award, announces new album
Artist of the year
- Bad Bunny
Song of the year
- Lizzo-“About Damn Time”
Best collaboration
- Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow-“Industry Baby”
Best K-pop
- Lisa-“LALISA”
Best new artist
- Dove Cameron
Best pop
- Harry Styles-“As It Was”
Best R&B
- The Weeknd-“Out of Time”
Best hip-hop
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby-“Do We Have A Problem?”
Best metaverse performance
- BLACKPINK-“The Virtual”
RELATED: ‘The Virtual’: BLACKPINK to hold 1st in-game concert in PUBG Mobile
—Reporting by Danielle Broadway