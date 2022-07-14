‘The Virtual’: BLACKPINK to hold 1st in-game concert in PUBG Mobile

South Korean girl quartet BLACKPINK will hold an in-game concert on the mobile battle-royale game PUBG Mobile.

The online concert called “The Virtual” will be held on July 22 to 23, 29 to 30 in North and South America, respectively. The rest of the world can watch it from July 23 to 24 and 30 to 31.

BLACKPINK will also release a “special track” and a new music video in the game.

“It is pleased to hold an In-Game Concert as the second collaboration between the world’s best group BLACKPINK and PUBG MOBILE, the best mobile game in the battle royale genre,” YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK’s record label, and entertainment agency said in a statement.

“We also hope to increase the opportunity for artists and fans to interact closely beyond the borders and language barriers,” it added.

Fans can access the concert by downloading the game. Players can secure their tickets in-game for free starting July 15.

A “concert resource pack,” which can also be obtained in the game, is also required to join the concert.

They will also receive “custom-made performance suits” that the group will wear during their performance in-game.

In 2020, PUBG mobile first partnered with BLACKPINK to celebrate the group’s record launch of its first Korean studio album “The ALBUM.”