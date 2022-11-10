Syrian artist features viral ‘Bang Bang’ cover of Ai-Ai delas Alas on tweet about Elon Musk

The viral cover of comedian Ai-Ai delas Alas of the 2014 hit song “Bang Bang” landed on a popular Instagram artist’s social media page.

“Bang Bang” is a song by Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj.

On November 4, Syrian artist Saint Hoax featured a video that showed Ai-Ai mumbling out the lyrics of the first verse of the American pop song in his tweet about Elon Musk.

“Elon musk at Twitter HQ pretending to know what he’s doing,” Saint Hoax said.

Elon musk at twitter HQ pretending to know what he’s doing pic.twitter.com/FbxdaiSLLq — Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) November 3, 2022

The short clip later showed Ai-Ai being joined by members of a girl group named XOXO on stage.

This scene was part of their performance in an episode of GMA-7’s talent show “The Clash” that aired on Nov. 4, 2019.

Here is a video that showed the full cover of Ai-Ai and XOXO of “Bang Bang” uploaded on the GMA Singers’ YouTube channel.

As shown in the video, XOXO initially chose Christian Bautista to perform with on stage.

However, the veteran singer chose to “pass” on the opportunity. Ai-Ai quickly jumped in and volunteered to be Christian’s substitute.

Ai-Ai sang nearly incoherent lines on Ariana’s part of the song. This made the most buzz on social media after their full cover was released.

Filipinos continue to share this part of the clip as a meme and funny reaction on social media.

Saint Hoax, who has earned a reputation for his satirical meme-like social media posts, must have seen it recently.

He then used it as a humorous analogy to the controversial policies that Musk made since acquiring Twitter.

Saint Hoax’s tweet soon gained buzz, especially among Filipino users.

The tweet gained 1,696 retweets, 587 quote-retweets and 10,300 likes on the micro-blogging platform.

The video clip itself, meanwhile, garnered 186,800 views so far.

Several pundits and other Filipinos also got the analogy Saint Hoax made with Ai-Ai’s surprising feature. They expressed amusement in the quote-retweets of the post.

Ayayay aiai go pilipins https://t.co/6noe4yF8nQ — Raquel Fortun (@Doc4Dead) November 3, 2022

Others also expressed how proud they were about this achievement in a humorous manner.

“CONGRATS PINAS! WE MADE IT TO FOREIGN MEMES!” one user Twitter quipped.

“Fly high, Pinay,” another user tweeted in jest.

“We made it y’all. Pinoy pride,” another user said in jest.

Musk has been placed under public scrutiny since he bought Twitter last October because of the proposals and decisions he made after.

The latest ones were his plan to charge $8 (P466.82) a month or $96 (P5,601.84) yearly for a blue check mark.

This November, Musk suspended and banned impersonators from the website after verified accounts made parodies of him.

Twitter also reportedly laid off employees and asked some of them to return.

