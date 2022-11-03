‘Dangerous times ahead’: Filipino journalists worry weaponization of Twitter’s verified badge

Filipino journalists expressed alarm over the possibility of further spread of disinformation on Twitter following the proposal to charge an amount for a verified badge.

Elon Musk proposed that Twitter will charge $8 (P466.82) a month or $96 (P5,601.84) yearly for a blue check mark.

($1= P58.35; Figures from Google exchange rate)

The plan came a few days after Musk took sole control of Twitter in a contentious $44 billion deal.

“Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month,” Musk said in a tweet.

He said the price will be adjusted by “country proportionate to purchasing power parity.”

According to Musk, among the perks of those with a verified account is getting priority in replies, mentions, and searches. They will also be able to post longer videos and audio and see half as many ads.

He also offered subscribers a paywall bypass from “publishers willing to work with us.”

“This will also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators,” Musk said.

“There will be a secondary tag below the name for someone who is a public figure, which is already the case for politicians,” he added. This feature is currently not available in the country.

Prior to this, in June last year, Twitter offered a subscription service called Twitter Blue in the United States. Subscription to this allows users to access unique features such as an option to edit tweets.

Credibility for sale?

Many Filipino journalists said this move by Twitter could embolden the networked and funded disinformation campaign in the country as anyone can claim to be credible just by shelling out money from their pocket.

“Dangerous times ahead, since this will just empower fake news peddlers on Twitter. We know disinformation networks have the money and can easily pay $8/month to get that blue checkmark, claim credibility, and continue spewing lies laced with hate. Tsk tsk,” The Straits Times news correspondent Mara Cepeda said in a tweet.

“If implemented, this would disrupt efforts to combat disinformation. Troll farms loaded with cash could benefit,” freelance journalist Melissa Luz Lopez said.

“Congratulations for legitimizing the disinformation network for the small price of $8 a month,” Rappler reporter Lian Buan said.

“So now anyone who can afford to pay $8 a month can be a verified user on this app. The disinformation gods are celebrating,” Al Jazeera news correspondent Barnaby Lo said.