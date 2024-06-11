Missionary Society of St Paul’s formation head in Manila elected new superior general

The superior of the Missionary Society of St. Paul’s formation house in the Philippines is MSSP’s new global leader, the congregation announced Wednesday.

The General Chapter 2024 of the MSSP elected Fr. Martin Galea as its superior general, replacing Fr. Mark Grima, who served for two terms of 12 years.

Galea, 53, was born in Paola, Malta. He professed his perpetual vows on October 22, 1995, and was ordained priest on June 26, 1998.

According to his congregation, the priest has extensive experience, having served as a vocation minister and formator for many years, as well as the College chaplain in Malta.

“Let us keep Fr Martin in our prayers as he begins his term of service,” it said.

Galea has been serving as novice master of the MSSP International House of Formation in New Manila, Quezon City, since 2015, and as a member of the Advisory Council of Superiors of the Loyola School of Theology.

He has also been part of the MSSP General Administration for 18 years.

The MSSP was founded in Malta in 1910 by Msgr. Joseph De Piro.

Apart from Malta and the Philippines, the congregation is also present in Rome, Peru, Pakistan, Canada, Australia, Cuba, and Vietnam.